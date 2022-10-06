Climate Migration: Floods displace villagers in Indonesia

MONDOLIKO, Indonesia (AP) — All crops had died and the farmed fish had escaped their ponds. The only road to the village was flooded and the water only got higher, says Asiyah, 38, who like many Indonesians only uses one name.

She knew she had to leave her home on the north coast of Java, as many villagers had done months before. So about two years ago, after months of agonizing over the decision, she told her husband it was time to go and started packing.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story is part of an ongoing series that explores the lives of people around the world who have been forced to relocate because of rising seas, drought, scorching temperatures, and other things caused or exacerbated by climate change.

Java, with about 145 million inhabitants and the Indonesian capital Jakarta, is the most densely populated island in the world. Scientists say parts of the island will completely disappear to the sea in the coming years.

Much has been written about the sinking capital, which is being moved in part due to devastating flooding. Other parts of the country with ongoing flooding have received less attention.

About 500 kilometers from Jakarta, entire villages along the Java Sea lie submerged in murky brown water. Experts say rising seas and stronger tides due to climate change are some of the causes. The country’s gradual sinking and development are also to blame.

Mondoliko, where Asiyah comes from, is one of those villages.

Asiyah smiles as she describes what Mondoliko was like when she was young: lush green rice paddies, tall coconut palms and red chili bushes grew around the 200 or so houses people lived in. She and other children played at the local soccer field and watched snakes glide through the grass as butterflies flew through the air.

“Everyone had land,” she says. “We were all able to grow and have what we needed.”

But about 10 years ago the water came – sporadically and at first a few centimeters high. Within a few years it became a constant presence. Because they couldn’t grow in salt water, the crops and plants all died. Because there was no land left as the water got higher, the insects and animals disappeared.

Asiyah says she and other villagers have adapted as best they can: farmers swapped their crops for fish ponds; people used earth or concrete to raise the floors of their houses above the water. Net fences were put in place to catch the waste that the tide would bring in.

For seven years, Asiyah, her husband Aslori, 42, and their two children lived with the floods, with the water rising every year. But they also noticed changes: Neighbors left their homes in search of drier land. The call to prayer at the village mosque fell silent. Even new fishponds became useless, the water rose so high that the fish would jump over the nets.

She remembers the day she decided they had to leave her lifelong home. Her father, who lived with them, had battled bone cancer and prostate problems, and some days he was so weak he couldn’t stand. Her son grew and faced an increasingly difficult, swampy commute to school more than 2 miles (about 3 kilometers) away.

“I was worried when the road flooded – how can we go about our daily lives?” she recalls wondering. “The children can’t go to school or play with their friends. … We cannot live like this.”

When the floodwaters got higher, she told her husband it was time to leave.

Early one morning in the pouring rain, Asiyah and Aslori loaded what they could into their boat: photos of their wedding and family, documents and a large plastic bowl filled with cooking utensils. She left her home for the last time and made the journey 3 miles (almost 5 kilometers) to Semarang, where she found an empty one-bedroom concrete apartment.

The first night in their new apartment, Asiyah slept on the floor, trying to calm her distraught son.

“I tried to make it clear to them that there was no other option. We can’t work and they can’t go to school if we stay in Mondoliko,” she says. “It’s uninhabitable.”

Asiyah confesses that while she was comforting him, she also wanted to go home. But even if she wanted to return, it would have been impossible – the road to the village was flooded.

Others from Mondoliko have since left their homes. When The Associated Press visited the village in November 2021, 11 homes were still occupied. By July 2022, that number had dwindled to five as the village continues to be swallowed by the sea.

Asiyah and her fellow villagers are just some of the some 143 million people likely to be uprooted by rising seas, drought, scorching temperatures and other climate disasters in the next 30 yearsaccording to the report of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change published this year.

Some villagers in the region still alive in their flooded houses.

In Timbulsloko, about 2 miles from the village of Asiyah, houses have been reinforced with raised floors and dirt walkways, causing people to squat as they walk through shortened doors. Some residents of the village have received help from the local government, but many still do not have a dry place to sleep, fearing that a strong flood in the middle of the night could wash them out to sea.

Adjusting to her new home has been an ongoing process, Asiyah says. Aslori still works as a fisherman close to their home, bringing back all the soaked items he can.

In early September, on a day when the tide was particularly low, Asiyah returned to the old house for the first time since he left. Months earlier, she’d cried when she saw a photo of her house in a neighborhood chat group, the bridge that once led to the house, completely washed away.

But while at home, she quietly flipped through old textbooks, saying her son’s name over and over as she carefully picked out items like water bottles and a rusted gas can to take back to her new home.

Asiyah, Aslori and the other former villagers of Mondoliko who had come to collect supplies were aware that the tide would soon rise and they could be stranded. They began the journey back to drier land.

“I miss my house,” she says. “I never thought it would be ocean.”

