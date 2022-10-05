Climate failure costs will surpass short-term economic hit of change, says IMF

The IMF has outlined an “overwhelming” case for tackling climate change that would dwarf the short-term increase in costs to the economy projected from a shift from energy to renewables by 2030.

Short-term costs would increase as governments worldwide “further delay” in their efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the 25 percent necessary to limit global warming over the next eight years.

The fund estimated a slowdown in global growth by the end of the decade due to the implementation of climate change policies, and stated that a “rapid” transition to low-carbon technologies would impact the global economy by between 0.15 and 0.25 percentage points annually. of GDP growth until 2030 .

For China, the US and Europe, GDP growth costs are expected to be lower, ranging from 0.05 to 0.2 percentage points per year.

It would also lead to a 0.1 to 0.4 percentage point increase in inflation per year compared to the baseline scenario, assuming governments pursue budget-neutral policies, the IMF said.

However, there was “overwhelming evidence” that “any short-term costs dwarf the long-term benefits (in terms of output, financial stability, health) of stopping climate change,” it added.

While there was “little consensus” on the near-term macroeconomic impacts of climate change policies, the costs would be “controllable” if “the right measures are implemented immediately and phased in over the next eight years”.

Under the terms of the 2015 Paris Agreement, 189 countries agreed to limit global warming to less than 2°C and preferably to about 1.5°C. Temperatures have already risen at least 1.1C due to human activity. activity in the industrial age.

Earlier this year, the report of the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change found that a 43 percent reduction in global greenhouse gas emissions by 2030, compared to 2019, would be needed to meet the goals of the Paris climate agreement.

The IPCC report, compiled by 278 scientists in 195 countries, found that without immediate action, the world was on track for a temperature rise of 3.2 °C by the end of the century.

The IMF said achieving such goals would require a major increase in greenhouse gas emissions targets, emissions regulation and significant investment in low-carbon technologies.

Greenhouse gas taxes should be introduced immediately and increased in “small and predictable steps,” the fund said, and combined with incentives for investment and research into carbon-neutral technology that would help shift consumption patterns to low-carbon alternatives.

Earlier this year, a World Bank report found that carbon pricing schemes cover about 23 percent of total greenhouse gas emissions. But only 4 percent of global emissions are currently covered by a carbon price high enough to reduce emissions by the amount needed to meet the 2030 climate targets.

The IMF came up with three policy scenarios that could cut emissions by 25 percent by 2030, all funded by revenues from greenhouse gas taxes. They include a mix of redistributing greenhouse gas tax revenues among households, using it to lower taxes on labor, and using it to subsidize investment in electric vehicles and clean energy generation.