Climate Change Worsened Britain’s Heat Wave, Scientists Find

Last week’s heat report was produced by World Weather Attribution, an alliance of climate scientists specializing in rapid studies of extreme weather events to assess how far global warming was behind it. Using computer simulations, the scientists compare the existing world, in which humans spent more than a century adding heat-trapping gases to the atmosphere, to a world that could potentially have existed without that activity.

The European Union has started a transition to greener forms of energy. But financial and geopolitical considerations can complicate the effort.

The group’s analysis of the heat in Britain has not yet been peer-reviewed or published in an academic journal, but is based on peer-reviewed methods.

Using similar techniques, the group found that the heat wave that hit South Asia this spring was 30 times more likely due to global warming.

A lot of Western and Central Europe had a very hot summer start, driven by a high pressure area bringing warm air from North Africa. England has its driest July in over a century. When the ground has dried out, the sun’s energy goes toward heating the air rather than evaporating water on the ground, which can contribute to even higher temperatures.

Scientists reported this month that heatwaves in Europe have increased in frequency and intensity over the past four decades, at least in part due to changes in the jet stream.