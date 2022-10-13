Climate change will affect all businesses. A US regulator wants companies to tell shareholders how

Credit: Pixabay/CC by 0



Climate change is real, and it’s happening now — from melting permafrost in the Arctic to massive flooding in Pakistan to the increased likelihood of devastating hurricanes in America and elsewhere.

So why shouldn’t companies be required to report how their company affects the climate – and how climate change will affect a company’s financial health? The US Securities and Exchange Commission has proposed a new rule that requires just that.

The rule was proposed in March with an extended public comment period that garnered more than 14,000 submissions. The rule would apply to all companies traded in the United States, even if they are not based in the US.

In a new comment published in Science magazine, four researchers, including Edgar Hertwich, professor and International Chair in Industrial Ecology at the Norwegian University of Science and Technology (NTNU), are advocating support for the new rule.

“Only when the financial sector can access and respond to signals about climate risk can we hope to move the economy on a more sustainable and stable trajectory,” the researchers wrote.

A Warning of the Great Recession

Climate change poses a variety of existing and future risks, the researchers said. There are the physical risks, such as those of sea level rise or extreme weather events, that can affect a company’s physical assets.

There are also liability risks that can result from lawsuits from people or companies that have been harmed by climate change and that could argue that the company being sued played a role in making climate change a problem.

But the biggest risk, the researchers said, is something called menopause risk.

That’s when a company’s assets — such as an oil company with its wells, refineries and pipelines — lose value as society moves away from fossil fuels and the revenues from those assets decline. Depending on the pace of the transition to greener technologies, some of those assets, such as fossil fuel reserves, could suddenly lose their full value, the researchers said.

“About 50% of the typical European financial institution’s portfolio is exposed to transition risk, considering not only fossil fuel companies but also carbon-intensive sectors such as agriculture, aluminum or steel,” the researchers said. wrote.

If companies are not required to report and recognize how those risks can affect their financial health, it could affect the stability of the entire financial system, they said.

“As we learned from the Great Recession, awareness of systemic risk can lead to a painful recession and high unemployment,” Hertwich and his colleagues wrote.

Already required in some countries

France, New Zealand, Japan and the United Kingdom already require large companies to report climate-related financial risks, the researchers said.

However, the benefit of implementing the proposed SEC rule is that it would apply to both US and international companies traded on US stock markets.

Disclosing climate risks under the SEC’s proposed approach would mean that virtually all companies would have to report under the same rules. That would stop companies from giving a misleading picture of their climate risk, the researchers wrote.

Climate stress tests

Uniform reporting requirements are important because they allow the market – investors and lenders – to make informed decisions. These requirements, while limited by SEC rule to companies traded in the United States, could have a spillover effect, the researchers said.

“Companies in countries where disclosure is not yet required can also improve their transparency to keep pace with multinational companies subject to regulation in the United States,” said Jeffrey Shrader of Columbia University, one of the co-authors of the study. the article.

This information also gives regulators the tools they need to conduct so-called ‘stress tests’. This is when regulators or central banks assess a company’s ability to withstand major market shocks.

Help predict how markets will react

Since national and international climate policies are likely to influence how companies operate in the future, such as by imposing heavy taxes or phasing out all fossil fuel use, a climate stress test can help predict how different companies and global financial markets will respond to changes. will respond.

“Macroeconomic modeling and climate stress testing will also greatly benefit from climate risk disclosure,” said Givi Melkadze of Georgia State University, another paper co-author.

The proposed rule would require companies to describe their current greenhouse gas emissions and targets. They should also assess their climate-related risks and the management strategies that would help them prepare for upcoming climate policies and the increased cost of CO2 emissions. 2 and other greenhouse gases.

From 2025, larger companies would also be subject to more detailed reporting, assessing the carbon footprint of the production and use of their products.

Researchers must stand up

All of these reporting requirements require the research community to step in, the researchers said, with everything from coming up with realistic climate risk scenarios to helping individual companies understand exactly what types of physical and other risks their operations face in an increasingly warming world. , with an unpredictable and more volatile climate.

This, in turn, could help policymakers make better decisions, the researchers said.

“Understanding how mandatory disclosure works, including what margins companies adjust behavior in response to stricter requirements, is key to policymaking,” said Stefano Carattini of Georgia State University, lead author of the paper.

New US rule requires publicly traded companies to disclose issues

More information:

Stefano Carattini, Mandatory disclosure is essential to address climate risks, Science (2022). www.science.org/doi/10.1126/science.add0206 Stefano Carattini, Mandatory disclosure is essential to address climate risks,(2022). DOI: 10.1126/science.add0206

Provided by the Norwegian University of Science and Technology

