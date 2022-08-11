Climate Change Threatens Summer Stages and Outdoor Performances

ASHLAND, Oregon — Smoke from a raging California wildfire prompted the Oregon Shakespeare Festival to cancel a recent open-air theater performance of “The Tempest.” Record flooding in St. Louis forced the cancellation of an outdoor performance of “Legally Blonde.” And after heat and smoke damaged lead singer Eddie Vedder’s throat at a Pearl Jam outdoor concert in France, the band several shows cancelled.

Around the world, rising temperatures, raging wildfires and extreme weather are putting entire communities at risk. This summer, climate change is also endangering a cherished pastime: outdoor performance.

Here in the Rogue Valley, the Oregon Shakespeare Festival sees an existential threat from increasingly common wildfires. In 2018, it canceled 25 performances due to wildfire smoke. In 2020, while the theater was closed due to the pandemic, a massive fire destroyed 2,600 local homes, including those belonging to several staffers. When the festival reopened last year with a one-woman show about civil rights activist Fannie Lou Hamer, wildfire smoke forced it to be cancelled. almost every gig in August.