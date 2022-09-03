Climate change measures are much more popular than Americans think

Credit: Unsplash/CC0 Public Domain



Elke Weber became a research psychologist with cross-training in the corporate world so she could explore how individuals approach financial risk. But a chance opportunity at her first faculty position, at the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign in the late 1980s, brought her together with agricultural economists trying to understand if and how local farmers thought about climate change.

The surveys they conducted led to an insight that set Weber down an unforeseen path.

Some farmers said they preferred government policies to deal with change. Others said they would adapt their production techniques to new circumstances, and a third group saw ways to adapt financially. No one believed that climate change could require sustained, multiple responses. In fact, identifying a risk-mitigating technique they liked seemed to overshadow their awareness of other options.

Weber later called this effect the ‘single action bias’. Faced with every new threat, people are motivated to do everything they can to make anxious feelings go away — even if the response is just the first thing they thought of or wasn’t particularly effective. One of the implications of this bias is that making people fearful of climate change can lead to one-off, inadequate responses. Approaches that emphasize positive change and pride can lead to more productive outcomes.

That insight relates to the central puzzle of Weber’s research: Why have many years of coercive climate threats not led societies to protect themselves? Last week another piece of the puzzle fell into place.

Not only is it hard for people to gauge what effective efforts they might make, but we practically have a gene for misinterpreting what other people think. On a national scale, these illusions can hinder policy development. Writing in the journal nature communicationWeber, now at Princeton University, and her colleagues Gregg Sparkman of Boston College and Nathan Geiger of the University of Indiana Bloomington note that nearly all Americans have created for themselves a “false social reality” in which their beliefs about what their compatriots think about climate change are all wrong.

Surveys show that Americans believe that about 40% of the public supports clean energy policies. The actual figure is “a super majority” of 66% to 80%, the authors write. The survey is based on a sample of 6,119 people surveyed in the spring of 2021.

“The magnitude is large enough to completely invert the true reality of public opinion,” they write. “In other words, there are more proponents of major climate policy than opponents 2 to 1, but Americans mistakenly believe that almost the opposite is true.”

Between 80% and 90% of Americans underestimate general support for climate policies, such as a carbon tax, mandating 100% clean electricity, building renewable energy on public land, or a Green New Deal. No state population was less than 20% wrong in their judgment of what other people think.

One problem is the rise of online echo chambers. People who watch or read conservative news also have “greater misconceptions” about the extent of popular support, the authors write. And when it comes to rapidly changing public policy issues, the perception of public opinion in general can be years or even decades behind actual opinion.

Part of the solution may be as simple as talking to each other more. Conservatives tend to underestimate the popularity of views they disagree with, while many liberals assume far fewer people share their views than they actually do, the authors note.

“If you go to a dinner party, you don’t bring it up, especially if you don’t know people very well,” Weber says. “You don’t want to bring that up at work because people can stereotype you in a certain way, so you never hear what others are talking about.”

People often rely on rules of thumb called “heuristics” to make complicated estimations easier, said Sparkman, the paper’s lead author. Media perpetuate unproductive heuristics by assuming that there is a popular partisan division over climate policy. “Here they could rely on a rule of thumb like ‘some liberals and no conservatives in the US care about climate change,'” he said. “So maybe we should give people a better rule of thumb, in this case that ‘all liberals, about half of conservatives and most independents are concerned about climate change’.”

Psychologists have found some evidence in recent years that merely providing factual information about public norms of behavior or beliefs can lead to change. Studies have looked at how many people think their peers drink alcohol, use seat belts and practice safe sex. A 2016 review of this phenomenon found that bystanders’ willingness to “intervene, whether in high-risk dating situations, homophobic taunts, or sexist actions, depends on their perception of their peers’ support for such actions, supporting that systematically underestimate them.”

The nature communication analysis is particularly relevant so soon after the close passage of the most ambitious climate law bill in US history. A strictly Democratic affair, the Inflation Reduction Act could nevertheless have more fans on the metaphorical other side of the aisle than Congressional votes.

That’s something for climate-conscious people, just like the observation that set Elke Weber’s research on a new course more than three decades ago. Populations are prone to the single-action bias, as are individuals, and that could lead to the assumption that US climate policy is complete now that the IRA is law.

The hard math of climate change suggests otherwise.

