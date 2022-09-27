Climate change is turning trees into gluttons

Nature Communications (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33196-x” width=”800″ height=”464″/> Wood volume per hectare in 1997 and 2017 separated by forest group. Source: USFS 1997 and 2017 RPAs. Credit: nature communication (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33196-x



It has long been known that trees protect people from the worst effects of climate change by removing carbon dioxide from the atmosphere. Now, new research shows how much forests have accumulated from that excess carbon.

The study, recently published in the Journal nature communicationnotes that increased levels of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere have increased the wood volume — or biomass — of forests in the United States.

While other factors, such as climate and pests, can influence a tree’s volume to some extent, the study found that elevated carbon levels consistently led to an increase in wood volume in 10 different temperate forest groups across the country. This suggests that through their rapid growth, trees help protect the Earth’s ecosystem from the effects of global warming.

“Forests remove carbon from the atmosphere at the rate of about 13% of our gross emissions,” said Brent Sohngen, study co-author and professor of environmental and resource economics at Ohio State University. “While we’re putting billions of tons of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, we’re actually getting a lot out of it by growing our forests.”

This phenomenon is called carbon fertilization: An influx of carbon dioxide increases a plant’s photosynthesis rate, which combines energy from the sun, water and nutrients from the soil and air to produce fuel for life and stimulate plant growth.

“It’s well known that when you put a ton of carbon dioxide into the atmosphere, it doesn’t stay there forever,” Sohngen said. “A huge amount of it falls into the oceans, while the rest is taken up by trees and wetlands and areas like that.”

Over the past two decades, forests in the United States have captured about 700-800 million tons of carbon dioxide per year, which accounts for about 10% to 11% of the country’s total CO2 emissions, according to the study. While exposure to high levels of carbon dioxide can have adverse effects on natural systems and infrastructure, trees have no problem eating themselves up on the Earth’s extra supply of greenhouse gases.

To put it in perspective, if you imagine a tree as just a huge cylinder, the added volume the study finds essentially amounts to an extra tree ring, Sohngen said. While such growth may not be noticeable to the average person, compared to the trees of 30 years ago, modern vegetation is about 20% to 30% larger than it used to be. When applied to the Coast Redwood forests – home to some of the largest trees in the world – even a modest percentage increase means a lot of additional carbon storage in forests. Researchers also found that even older large trees continue to add biomass as they age due to increased carbon dioxide levels.

Unlike the effects of climate change, which vary across location and over time, the amount of carbon dioxide in the atmosphere mixes almost evenly, so every place on Earth has nearly the same amount, Sohngen said.

So to test whether the chemical compound was responsible for enhancing our biome, Sohngen’s team used historical data from the US Forest Service Forest Inventory and Analysis Program (USFS-FIA) to compare how the wood volume of certain forest groups in the past has changed few decades. The study estimates that there was a significant increase in the wood volume of trees between 1970 and 2015, which correlates with a marked increase in carbon emissions.

Researchers could also use this method to test whether there were differences between naturally occurring trees and trees that were planted. Sohngen thought that planted trees would undergo a greater fertilization effect, as they have the advantage that planters often pick the best seeds to plant only in the best locations. Rather, he was surprised to find that planted trees respond to carbon dioxide levels in the same way as natural trees.

Overall, Sohngen said this work shows that the wood volume response to carbon dioxide in our ecosystem is even higher than his colleagues predicted from experimental studies.

The results should show policymakers and others the value of trees in combating climate change. Sohngen said carbon fertilization could one day make tree-growing efforts more efficient. For example, if it costs $50 to plant an acre of trees today, using carbon fertilization, that number could easily be reduced to $40. Since climate change costs the United States about $2 trillion each year, that drop could help lower the cost of mitigating climate change, Sohngen said.

“Carbon fertilization certainly makes it cheaper to plant trees, prevent deforestation or perform other activities related to trying to improve the carbon sink in forests,” Sohngen said. “We should be planting more trees and preserving older trees, because ultimately they are probably our best choice to fight climate change.”

More information:

Eric C. Davis et al, The effect of carbon fertilization on naturally regenerated and planted American forests, nature communication (2022). Eric C. Davis et al, The effect of carbon fertilization on naturally regenerated and planted American forests,(2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-33196-x

Provided by Ohio State University

