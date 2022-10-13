Climate change is testing resilience of UK wheat yields

Wheat yields in the UK are at risk if there is a combination of extreme weather events, so there will be more uncertainty about future production due to climate change. Credit: UKCEH



Wheat yields in the UK have largely withstood changeable weather over the past 30 years. However, the future safety of our most widely grown food crop is uncertain due to increasingly frequent extreme wet and dry conditions due to climate change, scientists say.

A research team from the University of Oxford, the UK Center for Ecology & Hydrology (UKCEH), the Met Office and the University of Bristol has conducted an in-depth analysis of wheat yields and concurrent meteorological conditions in the country’s key agricultural areas since 1990. They examine the possible effect of expected climate change on production in the coming decades.

The study found that UK yields can withstand one-time extreme weather events such as low or high rainfall or temperature significantly, thanks to farmers’ effective crop management and wheat’s ability to tolerate a range of climatic conditions.

But the researchers also noted that where some combinations of extreme weather occurred over the course of a growing season, there were significant negative effects on production. In 2020, for example, heavy autumn rains hampered crop seeding, an exceptionally dry spring affected plant growth and, finally, heavy rains in August made for very challenging harvest conditions, resulting in some of the UK’s lowest wheat yields for decades.

Professor Richard Pywell of UKCEH, a co-author of the study, says: “So far, farmers have been able to largely offset adverse weather events by changing when they sow or harvest crops, or by changing the timing and amount of fungicide, pesticide or fertilizer that they apply to fields.

“However, climate change will push the boundaries of what can be achieved with crop management, and it could become increasingly difficult for farmers to deal with the effects of more frequent extreme weather events. This could affect the quality and quantity of crops, and therefore food production, in the UK.”

The researchers used state-of-the-art, high-resolution climate projections up to 2080 to assess how possible future changes in temperature and rainfall in a high-emission scenario could affect key crop growth stages in major wheat-producing regions in Eastern and Eastern Europe. to influence. South Britain.

They found that significantly higher winter temperatures could offset the negative effects of increasing rainfall between October and April, while warmer temperatures and drier conditions in June and July would generally benefit yields.

dr. Louise Slater of the University of Oxford’s School of Geography and the Environment, who led the study, explains: “Our research shows that, on average, warmer temperatures will generally have a positive effect on yields in the main wheat regions of the UK, however multiple extreme weather events, such as intense thunderstorms or prolonged drought, can occur over the course of a year and therefore greater uncertainty about future wheat yields.”

UKCEH climate scientist Dr. Chris Huntingford, a co-author of the study, added: “Over the past decade we have already seen an increase in both extreme dry and wet periods depending on the season, and this pattern is expected to continue even with large reductions in greenhouse gas emissions, climate change will still cause weather events beyond those in which our intensive agricultural systems have evolved.”

Climate change could cause steeper wheat price spikes and economic inequality

More information:

Louise J. Slater et al, Resilience of UK crop yields to compound climate change, Earth System Dynamics (2022). Louise J. Slater et al, Resilience of UK crop yields to compound climate change,(2022). DOI: 10.5194/esd-13-1377-2022

Provided by UK Center for Ecology & Hydrology