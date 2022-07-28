Climate Change Is Probably a Drag on Growth, but It’s Unclear How Much

It’s been hot there. Like water pipe break, train delaying, corn-scorching, nod away hot – not to mention the effects of heat on the human body, making it more difficult to work in construction and harvest crops.

That should all factor into the gross domestic product for the second quarter, right?

The short answer is yes. The longer answer is that it’s very difficult to track that impact in real time, but economists are working to do better.

For more than a decade, researchers have been making predictions about the likely economic impact of climate change. A 2018 paper found, for example, that the annual growth rate of state-level economic output fell by 0.15 to 0.25 percentage points for every degree that average summer temperatures crept higher — which could reduce up to a third of economic growth over the next century . And that’s only in the United States.