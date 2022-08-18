Climate change is causing bees to develop asymmetrical WINGS

They are one of the most vital pollinators on Earth, but new research shows that over the past 100 years, bees have become increasingly stressed by climate change, leading them to develop asymmetric wings.

The discovery is based on an analysis of bumblebee specimens housed in museums in the United Kingdom.

Researchers from Imperial College London examined asymmetry in bumblebees’ wings as an indicator of stress.

High asymmetry (very differently shaped right and left wing) indicates that the bees have experienced stress during development.

This stress will have been caused by an external factor that affected their normal growth, namely the weather.

A study of four separate bumblebee species showed that each showed increased stress as the century progressed, from its lowest point around 1925.

Further analysis showed that each species showed a consistently higher proxy of stress in the second half of the century.

When assessing climate conditions during the year of collection, the team found that bees’ wings were more skewed in warmer and wetter years.

The discovery is based on an analysis of bumblebee specimens housed in museums in the United Kingdom. Pictured: Bumblebee specimens in the collections of the Natural History Museum, London

A study of four separate bumblebee species showed that each showed more stress as time went on, from its lowest point around 1925

“With warmer and wetter conditions predicted to place bumblebees under higher stress, the fact that these conditions will become more prevalent under climate change means bumblebees could face a difficult time in the 21st century,” said senior author Dr. Richard Gill of the Imperial College. London.

In Britain, a third of wild bees are in decline. If current trends continue, certain species will be lost altogether. They pollinate flowering crops, such as canola.

Lead author Aoife Cantwell-Jones, also of Imperial, said: ‘By using a proxy of stress that is visible on the external anatomy of the bee and caused by stress during development just days or weeks before, we can track factors more closely. that put populations under pressure through historical space and time.’

In addition to uncovering past stress in bees, the research could help predict when and where their survival will be most threatened in the future.

The researchers also used ancient DNA techniques to map a century of bumblebee genomes.

In a groundbreaking breakthrough, methods typically used for woolly mammoths and early humans were first introduced to insects.

By taking just one leg from each of the bees, they revealed that the reported stress can lead to loss of genetic diversity.

The data shows how bee DNA has changed, shedding light on how entire populations have either adapted to new environments — or been wiped out.

Curators from the Natural History Museum London, National Museums Scotland, Oxford University Museum of Natural History, World Museum Liverpool and Tullie House Museum Carlisle were involved in the ambitious project.

Co-author Dr. Victoria Mullin, of the Natural History Museum, said: ‘Museum insect collections provide an unparalleled opportunity to study directly how the genomes of populations and species have been affected over time by environmental changes.

“However, they are a finite resource and it is important to understand how best to use them for genetic studies.”

In addition to uncovering past stress in bees, the research could help predict when and where their survival will be most threatened in the future. Pictured: Dr. Richard Gill and Dr. Selina Brace examines the bumblebee collections at the Natural History Museum, London

Previous research has shown that every square kilometer in the UK lost an average of 11 species of bees between 1980 and 2013.

It has far-reaching consequences. Insects are a food source for many birds, amphibians, bats and reptiles.

Senior author Professor Ian Barnes, also of the Natural History Museum, said: ‘One of the biggest problems with museum collections is that the quality of DNA can be very variable, making it difficult to predict what type of analyzes we should do.

“We now have a much better idea about DNA conservation in insect collections, which is a huge boost to our ongoing work to understand the history and future of insect populations.”

A recent scientific survey of insect numbers around the world suggested that 40% of species underwent a ‘dramatic decline’.

Bees, ants and beetles disappear eight times faster than mammals, birds or reptiles.

High asymmetry (very differently shaped right and left wing) indicates that the bees have experienced stress during development. Pictured: Dr. Andres Arce works with specimens in the National Museums Scotland

dr. Gill added: ‘These studies demonstrate the value of using museum specimens to go back in time and unravel the secrets of the past.

“But what we’ve done is just the beginning, and by continuing our work with these vital public collections and partnering with curators, we can only discover more.

“This work was part of a project funded by the Natural Environment Research Council and could not have been accomplished without the commitment, hard work and dedication of the museum curators and our other staff.

“We are also grateful to the BBSRC (Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council) funds for supporting the generation of the bumblebee reference genome.”

The study is published in the Journal of Animal Ecology.