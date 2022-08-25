Climate change exacerbated flood damage from Hurricane Harvey, disproportionately hitting low-income neighborhoods harder

Credit: Pixabay/CC0 public domain



New research published today shows that had it not been for climate change, up to 50 percent of Houston’s Harris County homes would not have been flooded by Hurricane Harvey five years ago. The study, published in nature communicationcoincides with the fifth anniversary of Hurricane Harvey, a Category 4 hurricane that made landfall in Texas and Louisiana in 2017 and caused massive flooding in Houston.

“We already know that climate change is increasing the severity and frequency of extreme weather events,” said Kevin Smiley, the study’s lead author and assistant professor in the LSU Department of Sociology. “But now researchers can determine the extent of damage from a specific extreme weather event such as Hurricane Harvey and the resulting flooding.”

Fifty percent fewer affected homes equals approximately 50,000 fewer damaged homes and billions of dollars saved in home damage.

“This means we have quantified the contribution of climate change to the suffering of the people who live there,” said Michael Wehner, co-author of the study and senior scientist at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.

The study, a first of its kind examining potential differences between those affected by the climate change-induced flooding, finds patterns of racial and economic inequalities.

“Part of the reason low-income neighborhoods flooded has to do with Houston’s historic development along the waterways and surrounding petrochemical corridor,” Smiley said. “There is a clear story of climate and environmental justice as to where these neighborhoods are located.”

How do researchers study the effects of climate change?

Climate change attribution, which establishes the link between climate change and extreme weather events, involves running computer models to estimate the extent to which these changes in climate make extreme weather events, such as hurricanes, more severe. Without climate change, scientists can compare these estimates with what actually happened to see the difference.

“This is the first end-to-end impact attribution study of a specific weather event following our previous studies showing a significant increase in Harvey’s precipitation and the resulting increase in flooding due to climate change,” Wehner said.

While the popular discussion tends to center around climate change predictions for the future, the study underscores the fact that climate change affects life now.

“Climate change is happening right now at a real and substantial cost,” Smiley said. “Three to five inches of extra rain from climate change can make the difference between your lawn getting soaked and your house flooded, making it uninhabitable.”

Social inequalities in the effects of Hurricane Harvey attributed to climate change, nature communication (2022). DOI: 10.1038/s41467-022-31056-2

