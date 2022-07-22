Climate change drives Europe towards record fire year

Fires in parts of France, Spain and Portugal have already set more land on fire this year than in all of 2021.



The fires that have swept across Europe are on track to make 2022 a record year for forest loss across the continent, as scientists warn that climate change is already contributing to increasingly fierce fires.

“The situation is much worse than expected, even if we expected temperature anomalies with our long-term forecasts,” Jesus San Miguel, coordinator of the European Union’s EFFIS satellite surveillance service, told AFP.

San Miguel said worse could come, adding that this year’s signs of global warming have been all-fire season.

“Inflammation is caused by humans (but) the heat wave is critical and clearly linked to climate change,” he said.

“In the past, the fire season was concentrated from July to September. Now we are getting longer seasons and very intense fires. We expect higher fire conditions in Europe due to climate change.”

Temperatures have warmed just over 1.1 degrees Celsius since the industrial age, and the United Nations says the Earth is currently on track to warm by some 2.7 degrees Celsius this century.

This extra heat is enough to ensure that the kind of heat waves that have baked Europe this week will happen more often and last longer if they do.

Increasing fire hazard

EFFIS said nearly 40,000 hectares of forest in France have been lost to fires so far this year, more than the 30,000 burned there in 2021.

Spain – where more than 500 people died this month in a 10-day heatwave – has seen 190,000 hectares go up in smoke this year, compared to 85,000 last year.

Map of Europe with the forecast for daily particulate matter concentrations directly attributable to forest fires in France, Spain, Portugal and Morocco, as of July 20.



EFFIS said Europe could end 2022 with more land burned per area than 2017, currently the worst recorded year for wildfires with nearly 1,000,000 hectares lost.

In all of 2021, 470,359 hectares of forest were lost to fires in Europe, mainly in Italy and Greece.

Still, those two countries have had a relatively good year in terms of wildfires: Italy has lost 25,000 hectares against more than 150,000 in 2021 and Greece has lost 7,800 compared to 130,000 a year ago.

This week temperatures rose above 40°C for the first time in Britain, where a relatively high 20,000 hectares have been burned since January.

A study in February found that the proportion of days in July and August with extreme fire risk in Britain would increase from 9 percent now to 26 percent with 2C warming.

Mark Parrington, chief scientist at the EU’s Copernicus Atmospheric Monitoring Service, said climate change has already contributed to how long wildfires last when they break out.

“What’s remarkable is how long they burn,” he told AFP. “This is not the kind of thing we typically see in Europe.

Higher temperatures combined with near-unprecedented drought across much of Europe are contributing to forests becoming tinder-dry, providing ideal conditions for wildfires to start and then spread.

“There’s a lot of fuel,” Parrington said. “In Central and Southern Europe there is a clear upward trend for fire risks.”

In addition to damaging ecosystems and removing carbon-absorbing vegetation from the land, wildfires themselves contribute to climate change by emitting greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide.

Copernicus said this week that fires in Spain and Morocco in June and July amounted to about 1.3 million tons of CO. have produced 2 -highest of all comparable periods since the start of registration in 2003.

The fires also affect air quality for nearby populations. In southwestern France, elevated levels of nitrogen dioxide have been observed for days over the city of Bordeaux, just north of two major fires, and even in Paris, some 500 kilometers to the northeast.

