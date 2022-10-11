Climate change could drive monkeys and lemurs from the trees to the ground, study finds 

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

While monkeys and lemurs can usually be found around the trees, the animals may soon be forced to the ground – with climate change to blame.

Scientists from the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance say warm temperatures will force primates to begin roaming the forest floor in search of shade and water.

Worryingly, the team warns that this move will put the animals at higher risk due to lack of food and shelter, as well as increased interaction with humans and livestock.

“It is possible that spending more time on the ground could mitigate some primates from the effects of forest degradation and climate change; however, for the less adaptable species, rapid and effective conservation strategies will be needed to ensure their survival,” said Dr. Timothy Eppley, lead author of the study.

San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance researchers say warm temperatures will force primates to begin roaming the forest floor in search of shade and water (stock image)

Great apes may lose 94% of their African homelands by 2050 A ‘perfect storm’ of climate change, habitat loss and human population growth could see great apes in Africa lose up to 94 percent of their homelands by 2050. Researchers from Liverpool John Moores University modeled how the monkeys will fair under both a business-as-usual and an optimistic, conservation-driven scenario. Even if steps are taken to protect the primates, the team found that their habitat areas are likely to shrink by 84 percent on top of the losses already experienced. Great apes such as gorillas, chimpanzees and bonobos are already either endangered or critically endangered – but the changes they will face are “really bad”, the team said.

In the study, 118 co-authors from 124 institutions around the world joined forces to assess the impact of warming temperatures on primates.

“This study began with a discussion among colleagues about how we had noticed that certain populations of arboreal primates spent more time on the ground,” said Dr. Eppley.

‘Yet in places with relatively less disturbance, members of the same species are never allowed to go underground.’

The international team analyzed more than 150,000 hours of observational data on 47 species of monkeys and lemurs at 68 sites in the Americas and Madagascar.

Their analysis revealed that primates that eat less fruit and live in large social groups were more likely to fall to the ground.

Meanwhile, primates living in warmer environments with less canopy cover were also more likely to shift from the trees to the ground.

According to the researchers, many of these species already live in fragmented and highly disturbed environments with little food.

And as climate change worsens, the study suggests primates will be forced to consume a more generalized diet and live in larger groups on the forest floor.

The study also found that primate populations that live closer to humans are less likely to move to land.

The study found that primates living in warmer environments with less canopy cover were also more likely to switch from the trees to the ground

Dr. Luca Santini, a senior author of the study, said: “This finding may suggest that human presence, which is often a threat to primates, may disrupt the species’ natural adaptability to global change.”

The researchers warn that this transition could put monkeys and lemurs ‘at risk’.

“While similar ecological conditions and species traits may have influenced earlier evolutionary shifts of arboreal primates, including hominins, to terrestrial life, it is clear that the current pace of deforestation and climate change is endangering most primate species,” said Dr. Giuseppe Donati. senior author of the study.