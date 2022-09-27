Climate change could mean more intense locust outbreaks and threaten food security

Brightly colored South American grasshoppers covering local plants. Grasshoppers bask in sunlight to raise their body temperature while digesting food. Credit: Jacob Youngblood



A new study by a research team at Arizona State University has found that climate change will dramatically increase the intensity of locust swarms, resulting in even more crops being lost to insect pests and threatening food security.

The study, recently published in Ecological Monographsoutlines the results of significant data collected on the physiology of South American locusts, showing that species distribution models that consider physiology in addition to temperature may reshape what to expect as climate change continues.

“A unique aspect of our study is that we combined many different research approaches, including field observations, laboratory experiments, and computational modeling,” said Jacob Youngblood, recent ASU Biology Ph.D. graduate and first author of the study.

“To combine these approaches, we assembled a diverse team of researchers, including physiologists, ecologists, entomologists and farmers. Working with such a diverse team allowed us to study the effects of climate change on multiple aspects of locust biology.”

The international team included Youngblood and researchers from ASU’s Global Locust Initiative: assistant professor Arianne Cease, president professor Michael Angiletta and professor Jon Harrison of the School of Life Sciences, and postdoc Stav Talal of the Global Institute of Sustainability and Innovation, as well as innovators and employees in South America.

In their herd stage, these South American locusts can form swarms of millions, capable of migrating 90 miles a day and consuming as much food as 35,000 people. Credit: Jacob Youngblood

Plagues of yesteryear

Since at least the days of the pharaohs of ancient Egypt in 3200 BC, locusts have erupted in huge swarms that descend on crops and plants, wreaking near-total destruction.

Why do these destructive swarms suddenly appear?

Like humans, grasshoppers can be shy or gregarious. For the most part, locust populations can spend several seasons in a low-density population called a solitary phase. The locusts are cryptically brown or green – shy, solitary and relatively harmless on a global economic scale. However, when conditions are just right, locust numbers swell to overcrowding, triggering a drastic switch to a herd phase — sociable, brightly colored, and capable of forming migratory swarms of 80 million locusts per square kilometer.

With each grasshopper consuming up to 2 grams of vegetation each day, a swarm of this size can travel up to 90 miles in a day and consume the same amount of food as 35,000 people. It’s no wonder they are considered the world’s most devastating pest.

To help unravel the drivers behind swarming, the team studied the physiology of the South American grasshopper (Schistocerca cancellata).

“Conducting the research in Paraguay was really exciting for me because it was the first time I saw locust outbreaks in person,” Youngblood said. “Seeing tens of thousands of locusts together really made me realize how big the problem locusts can be for local farmers and land managers.”

“Most research on locusts has been conducted on colonies that have been raised in the lab for years, so our study was a rare opportunity to study outbreaks of locusts in their natural environment. This opportunity would not have been possible without the help of our colleagues in Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay, who have managed these outbreaks for the past seven years,” he said.

Modeling the future

To try and predict where swarms will migrate and where crops will be threatened, scientists use species distribution models: computer algorithms that predict the distribution of a species over a geographic area using environmental data.

The most commonly used modeling technique is correlative models. However, given the unknown variables inherent in a changing global climate, this method has lost its effectiveness.

The research team used a mechanistic modeling approach and collected grasshopper physiology data to inform their model. In this case, the researchers measured how quickly grasshoppers digest food in different environments.

“Jacob’s study is a prime example, showing that predicting how animals will respond to climate change, and helping humans survive and thrive in the face of climate change, will require in-depth studies of the intricate inner workings of our fellow biological organisms.” said SOLS professor Jon Harrison.

Jacob Youngblood, lead author of the study and recent graduate of ASU, uses a net to catch grasshoppers in the field. Credit: Jacob Youngblood



The energy to swarm

A key factor of environmental data used for traditional correlative models is temperature, which has a major impact on locust eating habits.

However, these environmental data alone cannot adequately predict the effects of climate change on locust populations. First, grasshoppers can exist and eat at different temperatures. And as generalist herbivores who can travel long distances for readily available food, grasshoppers can fill their stomachs with food faster than they can digest it.

While grasshoppers can and will eat in a wide range of temperatures, the optimum temperature for digestion is much more specific.

Youngblood and his collaborators believe that this element is a decisive criterion for a thriving locust population that is likely to lead to outbreak scenarios.

The team measured how thermal conditions affected the eating and digesting rates of field-caught locusts, and used this data to model energy gains in both current and future climate scenarios. They then established this new data as a predictive variable for a new species distribution model that predicted the spread of locust outbreaks across multiple scenarios.

Their predictions show that in future climates, locusts will be able to absorb much more energy than in current climates, between 8-17% more energy per wet season than at present, relative to how much warmer it is.

Typically, the South American locusts only complete two generations per growing season. This increased energy per wet season would lead to a reduction in generation times and an increase in fuel population, leading to more swarming. Future warmer climates will make populations grow and develop faster, sustain more years with three generations per season, and outbreaks more likely.

Migratory populations of South American locusts are also expected to expand their range beyond the equator as a result of climate change. In fact, models that take into account locust physiology predict a narrower range of expansion than typical correlative models, but the physiology-based models also predict an increase in population growth rate, resulting in even greater crop damage.

Previous models predicted crop loss from insect pests would increase by 10-25% under climate change, but scientists weren’t sure whether these predictions were relevant to the South American locust. Younglood’s new model was consistent with the earlier models and predicted a 17% increase in crop losses from South American locusts.

“Climate change has become a major theme in the scientific research literature,” said collaborator Eduardo Trumper of the National Agricultural Technology Institute in Argentina. “Much of it is correlative. The excitement of collaboration in this paper comes from the exploration of likely mechanisms involved in the response of a high-impact agricultural pest to global warming.”

“Together, this information should help farmers and governments plan ahead for the next outbreak,” Youngblood said. “And while more research is needed, this physiological modeling approach may also help predict outbreaks for other locust species.”

Global Collaboration

This research is part of an ongoing partnership between ASU’s Global Locust Initiative (GLI) and national plant conservation organizations, farmer groups and universities in Argentina, Bolivia and Paraguay that began at the dawn of the South American locust revival.

“Locusts are part of complex socio-environmental technology systems that require teams to collaborate across disciplines, sectors and borders,” said Arianne Cease, director of GLI.

In 2020, GLI led a stakeholder workshop in Argentina to bring diverse participants together to formalize what they experience as locus governance on a daily basis.

“All of these stakeholders and areas of expertise are critical,” Cease said. “And understanding locust biology and being able to predict when and where outbreaks will occur is an important piece of the puzzle that we’ve done surprisingly little research globally, relative to the challenge. Jacob’s collaborative work building these models is an important advance for biology and food safety.”

Exploring why locusts form destructive swarms

More information:

Jacob P. Youngblood et al, Climate change expected to improve digestion and extend range in outbreak locusts, Ecological Monographs (2022). Jacob P. Youngblood et al, Climate change expected to improve digestion and extend range in outbreak locusts,(2022). DOI: 10.1002/ecm.1550

