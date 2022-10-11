Climate change: Ben Fordham slams politicians blaming Ukraine conflict for rising electricity prices

The Labor government promised bills would fall ahead of the March election

Australians’ electricity bills could rise by another 35 per cent next year

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Blaming Russia’s invasion of Ukraine for Australia’s skyrocketing electricity prices is a ‘policeman’, according to journalist and radio host Ben Fordham.

The 2GB broadcaster said on Tuesday the conflict was causing fuel shortages across Europe, but Australia need not be affected because “we have coal and gas that the world desperately needs”.

Fordham suggested instead that it was Australia switching to green energy too quickly and a phasing out of traditional electricity generation before alternative supplies had been secured, which could be the real reason our electricity bills are rising.

Europe has been hit hard by international sanctions against Russian fuel supplies, but for Australia, which has some of the world’s largest deposits of high-quality coal, the dependence is negligible.

According to the US Energy Information Administration, in 2021 Europe bought 32 percent of Russian coal exports, China bought 24 percent, Japan and South Korea bought 18 percent, and 11 percent went to Southeast Asia and Oceania.

Broadcaster Ben Fordham (pictured) said Australia has “jumped off the boat before we got to the dock” in the transition to renewable energy

But despite Australia’s abundance of coal and contributing just one per cent of global greenhouse gas emissions, coal-fired power plants are being phased out to help the nation move towards ‘net-zero’ emissions, according to the CSIRO.

“Blaming the war in Ukraine is a huge cop-out,” Fordham said.

“Our energy ministers have demonized traditional fossil fuels. They have thrown coal. They have thrown gas. And now we’re all getting ready for another power shock.’

‘Companies will go broke. Pensioners will freeze. And anyone who asks questions will be painted as a caveman.’

At the Australian Financial Review’s Energy Climate Summit this week, it was revealed that household electricity bills could rise by a ‘minimum’ 35 per cent by 2023 – adding $700 to an annual bill of $2,000.

Alinta Energy CEO Jeff Dimery said the accelerated transition away from coal is putting pressure on wholesale prices as utilities need to replace their generation assets.

“What cost $1 billion to acquire is going to cost me $8 billion to replace. So let’s talk about it and still explain to me how energy prices are going down, I don’t understand, he said.

Coal exports to countries that produce far more emissions than Australia continue to drive the country’s economy.

In 2020, Australia was the world’s second largest coal exporter, sending $9 billion to Japan and South Korea, $2.5 billion to China, $2 billion to Taiwan and $2.7 billion to the rest of the world.

But here at home, five of the country’s largest coal plants will go offline in 2030.

These account for about 45 gigawatts of electricity generation, while the total new renewable projects currently being planned will generate just half that at about 22 gigawatts, Australian Energy Market Operator chief Daniel Westerman said.

New renewable energy projects in the pipeline will account for about half of the electricity shortfall from coal plants set to close

Brett Redman, chief executive of NSW grid owner Transgrid, said the scale of new projects needed to support a transition to renewable energy was ‘unprecedented’.

“The government’s ambition is to meet our national emissions reduction target within eight years, we have far less time to deliver the critical transmission infrastructure that will connect renewable energy to the grid,” he said.

Worley Energy chief executive Chris Ashton said the scale of investment needed to reach ‘net-zero’ by 2050 could “see anywhere from $100 to $120 trillion”.

“That’s orders of magnitude more than the supply chain is capable of doing today,” he said.

The Labor government’s election promise to cut electricity bills by $275 is looking increasingly difficult.

‘Our leaders have moved too quickly. They tried to jump off the boat before we got to the dock,” Fordham said.