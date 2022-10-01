Climate change: Australia’s coal-fired power stations to close by 2035 as renewable energy enters

The end of coal-fired power in Australia was essentially sealed this week with the country’s biggest electricity company and an entire state pledging to go ‘net zero’ by 2035.

AGL Energy announced on Thursday that it will close all of its coal plants, including the country’s biggest polluter, the Loy Yang A station in Victoria, a full decade ahead of its planned 2045 closure.

The company’s announcement followed Queensland Premier Anastacia Palaszczuk revealing on Wednesday the Sunshine State would use 80 per cent renewable energy and be coal-free within 15 years.

But questions have been raised about whether the country’s electricity suppliers will be able to sustain demand from Australian households using only renewable energy and gas – the latter of which producers are currently shipping overseas for massive profits.

Cracks are already appearing in the country’s aging power grid as Australians are warned of expected shortages next winter as coal plants are taken offline.

At least five coal and gas-fired power stations will be retired in Australia in the next decade (pictured: Loy Yang coal-fired power station in Victoria)

Coal-fired power currently dominates Australia’s energy mix, as this graph of national electricity market output this week shows

During the past winter, the threat of widespread blackouts forced the Australian Energy Market Operator to take control of power supply from generators for the first time.

The crisis was triggered by nearly 25 percent of coal-fired power plants being out of service due to maintenance and breakdowns, periods of low wind and solar production, and skyrocketing gas and coal prices due to the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

These factors combined with increased demand for energy in the winter pushed the power grid to its limits.

AEMO temporarily suspended the spot market in NSW, Queensland, South Australia, Tasmania and Victoria – the states involved in the national electricity market – and ordered additional power stations to feed electricity into the system.

The energy market operator has predicted an energy shortage that will affect Australian households and businesses (stock image)

Major players in Australia’s electricity market are struggling to adapt to changing consumer demand for green power and the toughened emissions reduction targets of the new federal Labor government.

Origin Australia will close its Eraring facility, north of Sydney, in 2025 with a large battery under development on site as well as expanded renewable energy and storage capacity to 4 gigawatts by 2030.

Already a leader in the residential solar market, Origin has acquired the Yanco Solar Farm in the Riverina region of NSW as part of a push into large-scale renewable energy production.

Its big brother AGL had planned to spin off the coal-fired part of its business and run it as two separate companies – the other a retail energy supplier – but that plan was scrapped by billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes.

Queensland to end coal-fired power by 2035 – pictured is mining at Moorvale Mine in Queensland’s Bowen Basin

The rich-lister and software mogul had initially launched a takeover bid for AGL, but when it failed he became a major shareholder and campaigned against the split.

And it seems that the climate campaigner has won.

“This represents one of the most significant decarbonisation initiatives in Australia,” AGL chairman Patricia McKenzie said of Thursday’s announcement.

Other plants to close include Liddell and Bayswater in NSW, although these will remain on the schedule for decommissioning.

AGL plans to invest up to $20 billion by 2036 in new renewable energy and energy storage assets.

In Queensland, Palaszczuk said renewable energy would make up 70 per cent of Queensland’s energy by 2032 and 80 per cent by 2035, a significant increase from the state’s previous target of 50 per cent by 2030.

Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes (pictured) rejected AGL’s move to split the coal-fired power stations and its electricity retail business into two separate companies

Coal will be replaced entirely by renewables such as wind, solar and pumped water by 2035, with the transition of publicly owned coal-fired power plants to ‘clean energy hubs’ happening from 2027.

“This plan is about cheaper, cleaner and secure energy for Queenslanders,” Ms Palaszczuk said.

‘It’s about turbocharging new investments in new minerals, batteries and production.

‘Renewable energy is the cheapest form of new energy… This plan makes Queensland the renewable energy capital of the world.

The $62 billion plan includes a new pumped hydro project, billed as one of the largest in the world, including a new dam in the Pioneer Valley near Mackay that is expected to eventually supply half of Queensland’s energy.

Combined with another dam, Borumba, the two hydro plants would be larger than the Snowy Mountains Hydro-electric scheme, Deputy Premier Steven Miles said.

But experts are worried whether Queensland’s renewable energy plan will be enough to cover the loss of its coal-fired power plants – warning the proposed pumped hydro plants have just 24 hours of storage compared to seven days for Snowy 2.0.

Solar panels are pictured in Townsville, Queensland. The Sunshine State will add eight times its current renewable capacity in a new 10-year energy plan

Grattan Institute energy program director Tony Wood welcomed Queensland’s push into renewables but warned the plan could fall short.

“It’s not just about how much electricity they produce instantly, but how long they can run,” he said. AFR.

‘The two pumped hydro projects in Queensland will only have 24 hours of storage. It won’t be enough, especially as Snowy 2.0 will be able to run flat out for seven days.’

Dylan McConnell, from the University of Melbourne’s Climate and Energy College, told the AFR it was not a “like-for-like” swap.

‘Not alone, but in combination with sun, wind and other resources, you get close. But you have to think about the whole system working together,’ he said.

Australians have already been warned to expect power shortages from mid-2023 as coal and gas generating plants are withdrawn from the national electricity grid.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk announced the state government’s energy and jobs plan during her state-of-the-state address on Wednesday

A massive investment in electricity generation, storage and transmission will be needed over the next decade to ensure that plant shutdowns do not affect homes and businesses.

The Australian Energy Market Operator predicted significant problems across NSW, Victorian, Queensland and South Australia’s interconnected electricity market in its latest report released last month.

“Predictable reliability gaps have emerged across NEM (National Electricity Market) regions due to significant coal and gas plant closures, along with insufficient commitments for new generation capacity needed to offset higher electricity consumption,” said AEMO chief executive Daniel Westerman.

He pointed to Australia’s first cluster of coal generation shutdowns that will take place in the next decade – a total of 8.3 gigawatts, equivalent to about 14 percent of the national electricity market’s total capacity.

“Without further investment, this will reduce generation supply and challenge the transmission grid’s ability to meet reliability standards and power system security needs.”

The report predicts reliability gaps in South Australia from 2023-24 and Victoria from 2024-25 against what is known as the ‘interim reliability target’, and in NSW from 2025-26 against the ‘reliability standard’.

Gaps are expected across all states in the national electricity market before 2031-32.

For the coming summer, AEMO says there are ‘supply risks’ in eastern Australia.