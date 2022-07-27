Climate change and vanishing islands threaten brown pelicans

Seabird biologist Bonnie Slaton slips off the side of her small boat and wades through medium water, brown pelicans soaring overhead, until she reaches the shore of Raccoon Island.

During the seabird breeding season, the place is a raucous symphony of sound and movement – and one of the few remaining refuges for the iconic pelicans.

The crescent-shaped island is the last strip of land separating Louisiana from the Gulf of Mexico — a natural speed bump against storms rolling in from the sea. An hour’s boat ride from the mainland, the barrier island’s remoteness allows birds to nest on mangroves and sandy beaches a safe distance from most predators.

A decade ago, there were about 15 low-lying islands with breeding colonies of Louisiana’s state bird. But today, only about six islands in southeastern Louisiana harbor brown pelican nests — the rest have disappeared underwater.

“Louisiana is losing land fast,” said Slaton, a researcher at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. “Subsidence and sea level rise are a double whammy.”

The disappearing islands threaten one of the most celebrated wildlife conservations of the last century success stories-the decades-long effort to bring pelicans back from the brink of extinction.

On land, brown pelicans are clumsy looking birds, their huge beaks and wings giving them what Slaton calls a “goofy” air. But as they soar low over the ocean, their wingtips gliding over the water, pelicans are sleek and majestic.

The same forces that gobble up these coastal islands are also causing the saltwater swamps of southern Louisiana to disappear faster than anywhere else in the country. Scientists estimate that Louisiana loses a football field every 60 to 90 minutes.

“We’re on the front lines of climate change. It’s all happening here,” said University of Louisiana Lafayette ecologist Jimmy Nelson.

Visiting a seabird colony is like stepping into the hustle and bustle of a busy city, with neighborhoods of birds loosely grouped by species – pelicans, terns, egrets, spoonbills and gulls, all bringing meals to chicks.

As Slaton and two other biologists walk along the shoreline of Raccoon Island, the birds settle down. The swirling, whooshing cacophony of feathered life heralds the invaders. The cry of a thousand laughing seagulls is loud enough to drown out human thought.

As Slaton treks through sand dunes to swap batteries and memory cards for 10 pole-mounted trail cameras, her T-shirt is stained with white bird droppings.

The motion-activated cameras are set up to observe pelican nests in various habitats. Some of the smooth cord grass circular nests are built atop mangrove forests, others on grassy hills.

The early birds are grabbing mangrove penthouses, where nests have a higher chance of surviving storms, Slaton explains. “The late nesters are on the ground, which is more risky.”

Camera data shows that floods are the biggest threat in recent years, which could wash away entire nests, as happened in April 2021.

Slaton passes a ground nest and bends over as two tiny featherless gray and pink pelican chicks squirm, eyes still closed. She thinks they hatched at night or earlier that day.

Within a week, the chicks are covered in fluffy white and gray feathers. When the parents are away from the nest, the older chicks keep watch, waving and hissing at perceived threats.

Watching a colony of seabirds instantly reveals the promise and fragility of new life. Then the biologists suddenly wipe white drops from their foreheads again.

They don’t hate the air raids. After all, the abundant bird droppings act as a natural fertilizer that helps shrubs and grass grow out of the sand and rocks of the island. Their roots slow erosion.

Without seabirds, the land would disappear much faster.

When Mike Carloss was a kid in Louisiana in the 1960s, he never saw brown pelicans.

The large shorebirds were among the first species to be declared endangered in the US in 1970. Like bald eagles, their population had been decimated by the widespread use of DDT pesticides, which thinned the eggshells and prevented healthy chicks from hatching.

The beloved pelicans had completely disappeared from Louisiana, where their likeness remained only on the state flag. But a lengthy effort to bring them back led to one of the country’s most inspiring comeback stories.

After the US DDT Ban in 1972, biologists brought pelican chicks from Florida to repopulate empty islands in the Gulf of Mexico. More than 1,200 were released in southeastern Louisiana for 13 years.

One location was Raccoon Island, where Carloss, then a teenage field assistant with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, remembers as a sort of surrogate parent tossing fish off the beach to feed chicks.

“I was babysitting these young pelicans on a remote island,” he recalls. “Somebody had to feed them essentially by hand.”

A state wildlife biologist for more than two decades, Carloss later oversaw multiple restoration projects on the island. But now he fears that if islands keep disappearing, “we’d be back to the 1960s, not poisoning.”

Protecting what’s left depends on continuous human intervention.

Today, one side of Raccoon Island is surrounded by granite breakwaters that divert the tides. Sand has been pumped in to fill small lagoons that are starting to form.

Erosion is a natural process and most barrier islands rise and fall over thousands of years. Unlike volcanic islands, there is no bedrock, just layers of silt washed away by the Mississippi Delta.

Barrier Islands, such as environmental historian Jack Davis once wrote“are perishable, precarious places, at the mercy of wind and wash water – they make, shape and destroy.”

But rising seas and increased storm frequency and intensity associated with climate change are accelerating the pace. And the islands are starved of new sediment from the Mississippi because the course of the river is… checked since the 1940s with dikes to prevent flooding and aid shipping.

“That prevents sediment from reaching areas that sink quickly,” says Jaap Nienhuis, who studies erosion at Utrecht University in the Netherlands and earlier. done research in Louisiana. “The Louisiana coast is losing land at perhaps the fastest rate in the world.”

Every few years, government agencies undertake work to restore and maintain some of the barrier islands, a never-ending task. The money will come from a legal settlement after the Deepwater Horizon oil spill in 2010 that killed hundreds of thousands of marine animals.

But it won’t last forever – and many sinking islands don’t recover at all.

Another day, the biologists steer their aluminum boat past an unrestored island called Philo Brice. Mangroves grow on low-flooded land and pelicans nest in the upper branches, chicks stretch out while the parents land with meals of fish.

It’s still a decent breeding ground, as long as the soil holds up and the plants stay above water. “It may or may not be here in five or ten years. It’s going that fast,” Slaton said.

Flying in a small plane at 500 feet (152 meters), low enough to see pelican heads poking out of mangroves, the difference between Raccoon Island and unrestored Philo Brice is stark: one is solid land, the other like soft bread that dissolves in a soup of blue.

When the biologist Juita Martinez executed researching the Louisiana coast between 2018 and 2021, she found that the number of pelicans on another unrestored and flooded island, Felicity, dropped from 500 to about 20.

“In the last decade or two, we’ve lost so many pelican nesting sites,” she said.

Brown pelicans can live for more than 20 years, and long-lived seabirds take time to see the effects of breeding problems.

For now, pelicans are still common on the Louisiana coast, and their similarities are everywhere: license plates, mugs, T-shirts, restaurant signs, and college stamps.

At the Bayou Boogaloo music and art fair, pelican artworks often sell out first, said New Orleans painter Patrick Henry, standing with his brightly colored bird portraits.

The brown pelican “is a symbol of Louisiana, just as the eagle is a symbol of America,” said Rue McNeil, executive director of the Northlake Nature Center in Mandeville, Louisiana. “It was put on the state flag because that particular bird represents a lot of power.”

And “sacrifice,” she added.

The disappearing islands are not just a problem for the birds.

One recent afternoon, Theresa Dardar calls out to neighbors as she and her husband Donald sail their small boat down the Pointe-au-Chien Bayou in southeastern Louisiana.

Everyone knows everyone here in the close-knit community of the Pointe-au-Chien Indian tribe. But their world is changing fast.

“This bayou, I used to drive down there with my grandfather. I could reach out and pull the grass on the land on both sides of the boat,” Dardar recalls. “But look how wide the water is now—all that land is gone.”

The boat passes a single white cross on a low bank, marking one of the tribe’s eight cemeteries on the bayou. The community fears that rising seas and storm waves will wash away their ancestors, memories and culture.

Dardar supports efforts to restore the islands. “I’m glad they’re doing it for the pelicans, but they should be doing it for the people too,” she said.

