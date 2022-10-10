Climate change and deforestation may drive tree-dwelling primates to the ground, large-scale study shows

Propithecus Verreauxi. Credit: San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance



A large-scale study of 47 species of monkeys and lemurs found that climate change and deforestation are driving these arboreal animals to the ground, where they are at greater risk from lack of preferred food and shelter, and possibly more negative interactions with humans and pets.

The study, scheduled to be published in the journal Oct. 10 Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS), was led by Timothy Eppley, Ph.D., a postdoctoral associate with the San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance (SDZWA), and examined more than 150,000 hours of observational data from 15 lemur species and 32 monkey species at 68 sites in the Americas and Madagascar. This study was a remarkable global collaboration, with 118 co-authors from 124 unique institutions.

“This study started with a discussion among colleagues about how we had noticed that certain populations of arboreal primates spent more time on the ground,” said Dr. Eppley, “but in locations with relatively less disturbance, members of the same species may never descend to the ground.”

The authors estimate the influence of ecological drivers, including potential human-induced pressures and/or species-specific traits, on the level of terrestity (time spent on the ground) in tree primates. The study found that primates that consume less fruit and live in large social groups are more likely to descend to the ground. The authors suggest that these traits act as a potential “pre-adaptation” to the Earth. In addition, primates living in warmer environments and with less foliage were more likely to adapt to these changes by shifting to more extensive land use.

Many of these species are already burdened with living in warmer, fragmented and highly disturbed environments that often have fewer available food resources. As climate change worsens and tree habitats decline, the study suggests primates that eat a more general diet and live in larger groups can more easily adapt to a terrestrial lifestyle.

“It’s possible that spending more time on the ground may protect some primates from the effects of forest degradation and climate change, but the less adaptable species will require rapid and effective conservation strategies to ensure their survival,” Eppley said.

The study also found that primate populations closer to human infrastructures are less likely to descend to the ground. Luca Santini, Ph.D., of the Sapienza University of Rome, one of the study’s two senior authors, said: “This finding may indicate that human presence, which often poses a threat to primates, affects the natural adaptability of the species to global change.”

The transition from arboreal to terrestrial lifestyles has occurred before in primate evolution, but today’s rapid changes pose a serious threat.

“While similar ecological conditions and species characteristics have influenced previous evolutionary shifts from arboreal primates, including hominins, to life on the ground, it is clear that the current rate of deforestation and climate change is endangering most primate species,” said Giuseppe Donati, Ph. D., of Oxford Brookes University, one of the study’s senior authors.

Nadine Lamberski, SDZWA Chief Conservation and Wildlife Health Officer, who was not involved in the study, commented on the impressive scope of this collaborative scientific initiative.

“This is an extraordinary effort to gather 118 authors and review data of this magnitude. It is also a great example of the insights that can be gathered and the steps that can be taken when exploring conservation on a global scale,” said Lamberski.

More information:

Eppley, Timothy M., Factors Affecting Terrestrial Nature in Primates in America and Madagascar, Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (2022). doi.org/10.1073/pnas.2121105119 Eppley, Timothy M., Factors Affecting Terrestrial Nature in Primates in America and Madagascar,(2022). DOI: 10.1073/pnas.2121105119

Provided by San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance