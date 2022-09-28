Climate change: AGL to close coal fired power plant Loy Yang a decade early

Australia’s biggest electricity generator AGL Energy will go ‘net zero’ after abandoning plans to split into two companies.

Australia’s biggest carbon emitter announced on Thursday a plan to shut down all coal-fired generation by the end of the 2035 financial year, with annual greenhouse gas emissions to reduce from 40 million tonnes to net zero.

AGL chairman Patricia McKenzie said the company will have ‘net zero’ emissions from operations following the closure of all AGL’s coal-fired power stations.

The plant to be closed includes Liddell and Bayswater in NSW and the Loy Yang A power station, which provides almost a third of Victoria’s electricity, which will shut down a decade ahead of its planned 2045 closure.

The Loy Yang A power plant in Victoria (pictured) is closing a full 10 years ahead of schedule

“This represents one of the most significant decarbonisation initiatives in Australia,” McKenzie said.

The financial implications of bringing forward the closure of Loy Yang include a $700 million impairment charge.

Billionaire shareholder Mike Cannon-Brookes rejected the energy giant’s planned split, which would have created an energy trader and cut off aging coal-fired operations that would have operated for longer.

Incoming interim chief executive Damien Nicks said the closures represented a major step forward in decarbonising Australia’s economy.

Billionaire Mike Cannon-Brookes (pictured) rejected AGL’s move to split the coal-fired power stations and its electricity retail business into two separate companies

AGL plans to invest up to $20 billion by 2036 in new renewable energy and energy storage assets, funded by assets on the balance sheet, offtake agreements and partnerships.

This includes a target to have up to 5 gigawatts of new renewable energy in place this decade, up from a planned 3.2 GW pipeline of projects.

Nicks said the ‘ambitious’ strategy would deliver clear long-term value for AGL and its shareholders.

AGL also updated guidance for the current financial year, saying earnings would remain ‘resilient’ with the generator well positioned to benefit from higher electricity prices.