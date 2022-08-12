Climate and Tax Bill to Rewrite Controversial Black Farmer Relief Program

WASHINGTON — A $4 billion program to help black and other “socially disadvantaged” farmers that never got off the ground last year amid legal objections will be replaced by a plan to make aid funds available to farmers who face experienced discrimination.

The changes, tucked into the climate and tax legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, are fueling resistance from farmers under the original debt relief program, part of the $1.9 trillion US bailout plan of 2021. to help. The new program is the latest twist in an 18-month period that has highlighted the challenges the Biden administration faces in making racial equality a central point of its economic agenda.

Black farmers have been in limbo for months, not knowing whether the promised debt relief would be delivered. Many invested in new equipment after applying for money last year to pay off their debts. Some have received executions from the Ministry of Agriculture this year as the program languished.