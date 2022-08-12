Climate and Tax Bill to Rewrite Controversial Black Farmer Relief Program
WASHINGTON — A $4 billion program to help black and other “socially disadvantaged” farmers that never got off the ground last year amid legal objections will be replaced by a plan to make aid funds available to farmers who face experienced discrimination.
The changes, tucked into the climate and tax legislation known as the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, are fueling resistance from farmers under the original debt relief program, part of the $1.9 trillion US bailout plan of 2021. to help. The new program is the latest twist in an 18-month period that has highlighted the challenges the Biden administration faces in making racial equality a central point of its economic agenda.
Black farmers have been in limbo for months, not knowing whether the promised debt relief would be delivered. Many invested in new equipment after applying for money last year to pay off their debts. Some have received executions from the Ministry of Agriculture this year as the program languished.
The legislation, passed by the Senate this week and expected to be passed by the House on Friday, would create two new funds to help farmers. One, of $2.2 billion, would provide financial assistance to farmers, ranchers and forest owners who have faced discrimination before 2021. The other would provide $3.1 billion to the Department of Agriculture to make loan payments or loan adjustments to farmers in financial difficulty.
The money would replace the $4 billion program designed to help about 15,000 farmers who received loans from the federal government or had bank loans guaranteed by the Department of Agriculture. They include farmers and ranchers who have been subject to racial or ethnic prejudice, including those who are Black, Native American/Alaskan, Asian-American, Pacific Islander, or Hispanic.
Last year’s pandemic aid package included an additional $1 billion to help farmers and farmers of color and improve their access to land.
White farmers and groups representing them questioned whether the government could base debt relief on race and said the law discriminated against them. The program was frozen as lawsuits made their way through the courts.
The program also met resistance from banks, who claimed their profits would suffer if the loans they had provided to farmers were suddenly repaid.
Fearing that the program would be completely blocked, Democrats rewrote the law to remove race from the eligibility requirements. It is not clear how discrimination will be defined and the legislation appears to give the Department of Agriculture a wide discretion to distribute the money as it sees fit.
Groups representing black farmers, who have faced discrimination from banks and the federal government for decades, are disappointed that the money is no longer being reserved specifically for them.
President Biden “went back on his commitment to helping black farmers,” said John Boyd, the president of the National Black Farmers Association.
Comparing the situation to the broken promise in the 19th century that former slaves would be given 40 acres and a mule, Mr Boyd added: “Justice doesn’t come in alphabetical order in this country. Black is always last.”
A class action lawsuit was filed this year in Texas by groups of white farmers against the Department of Agriculture. the government can tackle America’s legacy of racism through legislation.
“It’s a shame that the government took the lead with racial equality as a huge focus and at the first sign of litigation problems, they more or less turned their backs on how difficult the work of racial equality really is,” said Dãnia Davy, the director of land conservation and advocacy at the Federation of Southern Cooperatives/Land Assistance Fund.
Ms Davy said her organization was caught off guard by the new legislation after months of discussions with lawmakers and the Biden administration about how to help black farmers.
Democrats and the Biden administration praised the legislation as progress.
New Jersey Senator Cory Booker said on Twitter this week:“I am proud that the Inflation Reduction Act contains more than $5 billion dollars that will enable thousands of struggling smallholders to remain on their lands and provide financial assistance to black farmers and others who have suffered USDA discrimination. “
Tom Vilsack, the agriculture secretary, said in a statement that the new law would give his agency tools to help distressed farmers and bring justice to those who had faced discrimination.
“The Biden-Harris administration is deeply committed to upholding civil rights and promoting equality,” said Mr. Vilsack, “as well as benefiting agricultural producers, especially small and medium-sized producers and those who support the USDA’s programs. traditionally excluded or not fully served.”
The Ministry of Agriculture plans to work with non-governmental agencies to develop the design and process for its part of the program. One of the most challenging tasks will be to determine how to define “discrimination” and thus eligibility.
Gene Sperling, who oversees the Biden administration’s pandemic relief programs, said the good news was that money would soon be flowing to farmers in need.
“Anyone who has a sober, realistic view of the state of affairs,” Mr. Sperling said in a statement, “must recognize that the Senate passed a virtually hopeless situation in which no money was available for ailing farmers or those who were victims of discrimination and it in one where there is now $5 billion that could go to tens of thousands of farmers.”
It’s not clear how quickly the money will be disbursed or whether the groups of white farmers who challenged the original law will challenge the new programs.
Rick M. Esenberg, the president and general counsel of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, which represented white farmers in one of the first lawsuits, said he was reviewing the new legislation.
“In general, we believe that you cannot condition government benefits based on race,” said Mr. Esenberg.
America First Legal, a group led by Stephen Miller, the senior policy adviser in the Trump administration, that has represented groups of white farmers, said the review of the legislation was an admission that the original programs were illegal.
“Apparently, President Biden and his allies in Congress have acknowledged that their illegal, unconstitutional, racially discriminatory program has been effectively crushed in court by America First Legal on behalf of its clients,” said Gene Hamilton, a Trump administration attorney who works for America first legal.
“The final passage of the bill in the House this week will be their public acknowledgment of their defeat,” added Mr Hamilton, “and we will be ready to take them out in court again in regards to any plans they put them through.” trying to replace it.”