Climate and Tax Bill Clears Test Vote in Senate

And on Thursday, Ms. Sinema announced that she, too, would move forward after securing concessions, including scrapping a provision that would have reduced a tax break that would allow private equity executives and hedge fund managers to pay significantly lower taxes on some earnings than other taxpayers do. .

What’s in the Democrats’ Climate and Tax Bill? Map 1 of 6 A new proposal. The $369 billion climate and tax package proposed by Senate Democrats in July could have far-reaching environmental and economic consequences. Here are some of the key provisions: Car industry. Currently, taxpayers can get up to $7,500 in tax credits on the purchase of an electric vehicle, but there is a limit to the number of eligible cars from each manufacturer. The new bill would remove this limit and extend the tax credit until 2032; used cars would also qualify for a credit of up to $4,000. Energy industry. The bill would provide billions of dollars in rebates for Americans who buy energy-efficient and electrical appliances and tax credits for companies building new sources of zero-emission electricity, such as wind turbines and solar panels. It would also set aside $60 billion to encourage clean energy production in the United States. It would also require companies to pay a financial penalty per tonne from 2024 for methane emissions that exceed federal limits. Low-income communities. The bill would invest more than $60 billion to support low-income and communities of color disproportionately burdened by the effects of climate change. This includes subsidies for zero-emission technology and vehicles, as well as money to mitigate the negative effects of highways, bus depots and other transportation facilities. Fossil fuel industry. The bill would require the federal government to auction more public lands and waters for oil drilling and expand tax credits for coal and gas-burning plants that rely on carbon capture technology. These provisions are among those added to gain the support of West Virginia Democrat Senator Joe Manchin III. West Virginia. The bill would also bring major benefits to the state of Mr. Manchin, the country’s second-largest coal producer, making a federal trust fund permanent to support miners with black lung disease and providing new incentives for companies to build wind and solar farms. build in areas where coal mines or coal-fired power plants have recently closed.

Democrats accelerated the bill through Congress under the secretive budget process known as Reconciliation, which shields certain tax and spending measures from a filibuster, but also strictly limits what can be included.

Republicans unanimously oppose the measure and have worked feverishly to derail it, furious at the revival of a plan they thought was dead. Blinded by the deal between Mr. Schumer and Mr. Manchin, they have gone out of their way to attack the bill as an abomination of major spending, tax hikes that will exacerbate inflation and hurt the economy at a precarious time.

“Democrats are misinterpreting the outrage of the American people as a mandate for yet another – reckless tax and spending wave,” said Kentucky Senator Mitch McConnell, the minority leader.

He denounced a “tidal wave of interference in Washington” that he said would result from the prescription drug plan, which he said would “generate a buzz-saw for the research and development behind new, life-saving medical drugs.” treatments and treatments.”