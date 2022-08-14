Climate activists fill golf course holes with CEMENT in protest against water ban exemption

While nearly 100 French villages are short of drinking water, there is one green space that is not exempt from the national water ban: golf courses.

But climate activists in France are making sure golfers are still feeling the pain, with a local branch of Extinction Rebellion filling the golf holes in the city of Toulouse with cement.

Extinction Rebellion focused courses in the cities of Vieille-Toulouse and Blagnac.

The news comes amid warnings that nearly half of the EU country is currently being warned of drought or worse due to a combination of heatwaves and an ongoing lack of rain.

A sign posted by climate activists reads: ‘This hole drinks 277,000 liters of water a day. Do you think that much?’

The group called golf the “leisure industry of the most privileged,” according to the BBCand added that “economic madness takes precedence over ecological reason.”

Enforcement of the ban in France is at the discretion of regional officials. But one gold course has already broken up.

Under the water restrictions, French people are not allowed to water their gardens or wash their cars in some areas.

Ille-et-Villaine in the west of France banned the watering of its golf courses, in violation of the exemption.

“A golf course without a green is like an ice rink without ice,” Gérard Rougier of the French Golf Federation told the news website France Info.

France has declared a state of crisis after noting that rainfall has fallen by 85%.

The country is experiencing its third driest spring since 2011 and 1976 this year, according to the National Weather Service France24.

According to US figures from the Golf Course Superintendents Association of America, golf courses can use up to 173 million liters of water per day during the summer months.

By comparison, the average household uses 349 liters per day, according to the UK Environmental Agency.

Flames rip through tinder-dry forests in Gironde, in southern France, where a record-breaking summer of heatwaves and drought has turned pine forests into firewood

This photo from the fire brigade of the Gironde region SDIS 33, shows a forest fire near Saint-Magne, south of Bordeaux, in southwestern France

A water bomb drops flame-retardant chemicals on trees in France’s Gironde, as firefighters struggle to put out a fire that’s been burning for more than a month

A burnt-out house and a car are visible in the village of Belin-Beliet, in the Gironde region of France, after a forest fire destroyed and destroyed a number of remote buildings

The abnormally dry conditions create a ‘tinder box’ for lighting fires, with parts of France increasingly at risk.

Wildfires are now raging in the southwest of the country, forcing tens of thousands of people to leave their homes.

France is in the midst of its fourth heat wave of the year as the country faces what the government warned is the worst drought on record.

National weather agency Meteo France said the heat wave started in the south and is expected to spread across the country and last into the weekend.

In general, the southern half of France expects daytime temperatures up to 40 degrees Celsius and at night not below 20 C

France has been forced to call in reinforcements from across Europe to help fight a massive forest fire that has been raging in the south of the country for more than a month.

A sunbather stands in front of the receding waterline of the Gorges du Verdon, Southern France, Tuesday, Aug 9. France is in the midst of the fourth heat wave of the year

Dead fish lay on the dried-up bed of the River Tille in Lux, France, Tuesday, Aug. 9. Home to the source of the River Seine which runs through Paris, Burgundy is normally a very green region

A paddleboarder passes through a dry stretch of the Verdon Gorge in southern France, Aug. The country faces what the government has warned is the worst drought on record

Hundreds of firefighters from Germany, Poland, Romania and Italy went to Gironde, near Bordeaux, to help fight a blaze that started burning in early July as Europe’s record-breaking summer heat wave kicked off before flaring up again just days ago – forcing 10,000 people to leave their homes and burning 7,000 acres of pine forest.

Drought continues to spread across the land, with dead fish covering the wide ditch that winds between rows of trees in French Burgundy, in what used to be the River Tille in the village of Lux.

Dry weather in France, the European Union’s largest grain producer, has worried the market about global supply following the war disruption in Ukraine, a major grain exporter.

A heat wave damaging crops has already prompted India to ban wheat exports.