Clifton Park launches electronic recycling upgrade

CLIFTON PARK, NY (NEWS10) — E-waste collection will change across New York on January 1, 2023, with an additional charge for various electronic items when purchased. The funds will be used to pay for the collection and disposal of electronic waste.

The Town of Clifton Park has posted an update on recycling electronics at the Transfer Station, in light of the upcoming change. The town will continue its contract with the current company that disposes of e-waste from the Transfer Center and is no longer charged to pick up e-waste. The only charge for residents will be the additional fee at the time of purchasing the new product.

“Clifton Park proactively began offering a drop-off location for unwanted electronics many years ago, and our commitment to this effort continues under the new program,” said City Supervisor Phil Barrett. The new program eliminates any charges during the collection and handling of electronic products before the disposal or recycling of the products.