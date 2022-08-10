Cliff Richard left ‘distraught’ by the death of his ‘soulmate’ Olivia Newton-John

Cliff Richard has been left ‘distraught’ by the death of his ‘soulmate’ Olivia Newton-John, according to DJ Mike Read.

The 81-year-old singer, who was close friends with the Australian star for more than 50 years, is “devastated” after it was announced Monday that she had passed away at the age of 73.

Cliff and Olivia had a close friendship that lasted for decades after she appeared regularly on his show in the 1970s, with the musician even admitting that he “fell in love” with her.

Tragedy: Cliff Richard is left ‘distraught’ by the death of his ‘soulmate’ Olivia Newton-John, according to DJ Mike Read (pictured in 1995)

Mike shared Cliff’s grief over Olivia’s death with the mirrorsaying, ‘I got an email from Cliff last night and he’s devastated.’

A friend added: “Olivia considered Cliff one of her best friends. He was always there for her no matter what happened. No wonder it hit him so hard. They were soul mates.’

MailOnline has reached out to representatives of Cliff Richard for comment.

Iconic: The 81-year-old singer, who had been close friends with the Australian star for over 50 years, was ‘devastated’ after it was announced Monday that she had passed away at the age of 73 (pictured in 2004)

Cliff and Olivia met in 1971 when she became a regular guest singer on his variety show, and she even went on tour with him as a backing singer.

The music legend has previously admitted that he “fell in love” with the Grease star, but “lost his chance” because she was engaged to someone else.

In his autobiography The Dreamer he said: ‘We clicked right away. She was the kind of soul mate you meet and know is a friend for life.

“When I and many of us fell in love with Olivia, she was engaged to someone else. I’m afraid I’ve lost the opportunity.’

Close connection: Cliff previously admitted that he “fell in love” with Olivia, but “lost his chance” because she was engaged to someone else. He has repeatedly denied that they were dating (pictured in 2005)

There has been speculation that Cliff and Olivia were an item, but he has repeatedly denied the claims.

Olivia had her big break when she sang a cover of Bob Dylan’s If Not for You on Cliff’s hit show, and went on to star in Grease, leading her to Hollywood stardom.

She and Cliff remained close friends for ten years, and she stood by him when he was investigated by police, and joined him on stage at the Royal Albert Hall in 2015 to celebrate his 75th birthday.

Blast from the past: Olivia landed her big break when she sang a cover of Bob Dylan’s If Not for You on Cliff’s hit show (pictured in 1964)

Iconic role: She is most famous for her famous role as Sandy in the 1978 film Grease (pictured, Newton-John with Grease co-star John Travolta)

Tributes have been pouring in for Olivia since her death was announced on Monday, led by her Grease colleague John Travolta.

On Tuesday, Didi Conn revealed that Olivia was open to her about her ailing health when they spoke “a few weeks ago.”

The star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, but the disease returned in 2013 and 2017.

“She told me her health was, you know, she wasn’t walking anymore and she had full-time care, but her husband John and her daughter Chloe were there all the time, and she told me they were so hopelessly devoted,” she said. on Good Morning America.

Tough time: The star was first diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992, but the disease returned in 2013 and 2017

Olivia’s husband John Easterling shared the tragic news on social media on Monday that Olivia had lost her battle with cancer.

“Dame Olivia Newton-John passed away peacefully this morning at her Southern California ranch surrounded by family and friends,” he said in a statement.

“We ask everyone to respect the privacy of the family during this very difficult time.

Olivia has been a symbol of triumph and hope for sharing her journey with breast cancer for over 30 years.

“Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience in plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, which is dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”