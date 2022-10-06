Click chemistry, Nobel-winning science that may ‘change the world’

Barry Sharpless, one of three this year’s Chemistry Nobel winners for click chemistry.



The Nobel Prize in Chemistry was awarded on Wednesday to three scientists for their work on click chemistry, a way of clicking molecules together like Lego that experts say will “change the world” soon.

But how exactly does it work?

Imagine two people walking towards each other through a largely empty room and shaking hands.

“That’s how a classic chemical reaction is carried out,” said Benjamin Schumann, a chemist at Imperial College London.

But what if there was a lot of furniture and other people were hiding the room?

“They may not meet,” Schumann said.

Now imagine those people were molecules, small groups of atoms that form the basis of chemistry.

“Click chemistry allows two molecules that are in an environment where you have a lot of other things” to meet and connect, he told AFP.

The way click chemistry clicks molecular building blocks together is also often compared to Lego.

But Carolyn Bertozzi, who shared this year’s chemistry Nobel Prize with Barry Sharpless and Morten Meldal, said it took a very special kind of Lego.

Even if two Legos were “surrounded by millions of other very similar plastic toys,” they would just snap together, she told AFP.

Nobel Prize in Chemistry 2022.



‘The playing field has changed’

Around the year 2000, Sharpless and Meldal separately discovered a specific chemical reaction using copper ions as a catalyst that “changed the playing field” and became “the cream of the crop,” said Silvia Diez-Gonzalez, a chemist at Imperial College London.

Copper has many advantages, including that reactions can be run with water and run at room temperature rather than at high temperatures, which can complicate things.

This particular way of connecting molecules together was much more flexible, efficient and targeted than ever before.

Since its discovery, chemists have discovered all the different types of molecular architecture they can build with their special new Lego blocks.

“The applications are almost endless,” said Tom Brown, a British chemist at the University of Oxford who has worked on DNA click chemistry.

But there was one problem with using copper as a catalyst. It can be toxic to the cells of living organisms, such as humans.

So Bertozzi built on the foundations of the work of Sharpless and Meldal and designed a copperless “way to use click chemistry with biological systems without killing them,” Diez-Gonzalez said.

Previously, the molecules clicked together in a straight, flat line — like a seat belt — but Bertozzi found that forcing “a little bent” made the reaction more stable, Diez-Gonzalez said.

Bertozzi called the field she created bioorthogonal chemistry – orthogonal means cutting at right angles.

‘Tip of the iceberg’

Diez-Gonzalez said she was “a little surprised” that the field was awarded a Nobel Prize so quickly, because “there aren’t that many commercial applications yet.”

But the future looks bright.

“We’re kind of on the tip of the iceberg,” said Angela Wilson, president of the American Chemical Society, adding that “chemistry is going to change the world.”

Bertozzi said there are so many possible uses for click chemistry that “I can’t even really list them.”

One use is for developing new targeted drugs, some of which “can do chemistry in human patients to make sure drugs get to the right place,” she told the Nobel conference.

Her lab has begun researching possible treatments for severe COVID, she added.

Another hope is that it could lead to a more targeted way to diagnose and treat cancer, and to ensure that chemotherapy has fewer, less serious side effects.

It has even created a way to make the bacteria that cause Legionnaires’ disease fluorescent so that it can be seen more easily in water supplies.

Click chemistry has already been used “to make some very, very durable polymers” that protect against heat, as well as in forms of glue in nanochemistry, Meldal told AFP.

Wilson said other future applications include personalized drugs, antibacterial and antiviral drugs, clarifying agents and more.

“I think it will revolutionize everything from drugs to materials,” she said.

Nobel Prize for three chemists who ‘clicked’ molecules

