Cleveland mechanic becomes ER doctor at 51 – after starting pre-med classes in 2010

A former Cleveland area mechanic has reached his lifelong goal of becoming a doctor nearly 32 years after opening his auto shop.

Carl Allamby, 51, started his emergency room job as an attending physician at Cleveland Clinic’s Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, 16 years after deciding he wanted to go back to school.

He enrolled at Ursuline College in Pepper Pike, Ohio in 2016 at age 34 to earn a business degree after being a small business owner for 15 years.

After taking an introductory biology course, Allamby was reminded of “youth aspirations” to become a doctor.

He then enrolled in pre-med classes at Cuyahoga Community College in Cleveland in 2010.

“After my decision to go to medical school, I started volunteering at a hospital in the Cleveland area,” Allamby said. Fox news.

“Every exposure I had in medicine confirmed my choice to pursue a medical career.”

The former Cleveland mechanic, who opened his first auto shop at age 19, was admitted to Northeast Ohio Medical University in 2015.

Allamby juggled his career as a mechanic for nine years with peer training and volunteering at local hospitals

“In my past life as a master technician, I’ve worked on almost every make and model, repairing everything from brakes to major engine and transmission overhauls,” said Allamby, adding that his career as a mechanic led to his success in medicine.

Once accepted into a program at Cleveland State University to prepare for medical school, Allamby continued to run his auto repair business while also taking classes.

“Over the course of five years or better, I took weekend, evening, or early morning classes in pre-medicine and other college studies while managing my business, lifestyle, and household to transition my career,” he said.

“My exit from the corporate world couldn’t have been abrupt. I had too many people counting on me and too many accounts to maintain.’

Allamby then started medical school at Northeast Ohio Medical University in 2015, adding that he wouldn’t let his age — then 45 — get in the way as he studied with younger students.

“I have worked very hard to stay ahead. but I think all my responsibilities kept me focused on what needed to be done,” he said.

“That helped me consume the vast amounts of information that must be understood to succeed in medicine.”

He graduated from medical school at age 47 and began an emergency medicine residency at Cleveland Clinic Akron in 2019.

The former mechanic attributes his time in cars to his success as a practicing physician.

“I’ve had many customers bursting into tears or visibly shocked when I explained the diagnosis and eventual fate of their vehicle.”

“Interestingly, as I’ve gotten older, the human connection and the thought of empathy and caring for others have been equally important.”

Allamby recalls first moving to East Cleveland in the mid-1970s, as it was the only area where his door-to-door salesman father and mother could afford a house.

“During my upbringing, we faced economic hardship and received benefits for what seemed to be my entire childhood,” he said.

He added that while he appreciated the efforts of his early teachers, he was more focused on his quality of life at home.

“I remember having a desire to become a doctor at a young age, but my living circumstances led me to a very different place,” he continued.

“From my own experience, it is very difficult to focus on your education when your mind is full of challenges outside the walls of the school. Food insecurity, getting to and from school safely, affording decent clothes and/or just trying to fit in, took precedence over studying and getting good grades.’

Allamby got a job at an auto parts store while in high school and worked side jobs doing various repair and maintenance jobs.

At age 19, he opened Allamby’s Auto Service “mostly out of desperation and necessity.”

His growing desire that prompted him to go back to school came after the challenges of becoming a small business owner became apparent in the mid-2000s.

Now, 32 years after opening his auto shop, Allamby has fulfilled his childhood dream of working in medicine.