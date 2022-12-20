Cleveland Clinic doctor fired, charged with sexual assault of patients

In a statement, Cleveland Clinic officials said they immediately reported the allegations and let the doctor go after an internal investigation.

The alleged assaults took place during exams in March and November

Dr. Omar Massoud, 66, is facing three counts of abusive sexual imposition and three counts of kidnapping

A doctor within the Cleveland Clinic hospital system has been fired and is currently facing charges related to sexual assault and kidnapping of patients

A respected doctor within the Cleveland Clinic hospital system has been fired after being accused of sexually abusing patients.

Dr. Omar Massoud, 66, was arrested on Tuesday and has been charged with three counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of kidnapping.

Court documents claim the doctor fondled three patients in separate incidents dating back to the spring of this year.

According to local officials, all attacks occurred during examinations conducted by the doctor.

Dr. Omar Massoud, 66, faces criminal charges in connection with alleged patient abuse

Dr. Massoud is the former chief of hepatology at the Cleveland Clinic

The first alleged attack occurred on March 25 on the Cleveland Clinic campus just outside downtown.

The second took place on November 11 and the third on November 28, also at the main location of the hospital system.

In a statement, Cleveland Clinic officials said they took immediate action when they learned of the patient allegations.

‘Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and healthcare providers from any form of inappropriate conduct.

“We have processes for employees and patients to report concerns, which are then thoroughly investigated. We have immediately reported the allegations to the appropriate law enforcement agencies and are cooperating fully with the investigation.

‘After a thorough internal investigation, this doctor was fired. We care deeply about patient safety and any form of misconduct will not be tolerated.”

“Cleveland Clinic is strongly committed to protecting the rights and safety of our patients, visitors and healthcare providers from any form of inappropriate conduct,” officials said in a statement.

The doctor is accused of sexually assaulting three patients in separate incidents on March 25, November 11 and November 28

Dr. Massoud is a gastroenterologist specializing in adult gastroenterology, according to his biography on HealthLine.

A gastroenterologist is a doctor who specializes in the digestive system.

American news ranks Cleveland Clinic as the fourth best hospital in the nation for gastroenterology and GI surgery.

Massoud is also a former chief of hepatology at the Cleveland Clinic and has more than 20 years of medical experience.

Public records show that the doctor has professional medical licenses in multiple states, including Ohio, Alabama, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

US News ranks Cleveland Clinic as the fourth best hospital in the nation for gastroenterology and GI surgery

In Ohio, third-degree felonies, such as those charged with by Massoud, can carry sentences that typically range from nine to 36 months.

If found guilty, Massoud could also face up to five years’ probation plus sex offender registration.

DailyMail.com reached out to Ohio Medical Board officials to see if they are investigating the incident, but did not hear back at time of publication.

The investigation is currently still ongoing.