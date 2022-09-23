Cleveland Browns’ team captain Anthony Walker Jr. is ruled OUT of the season with injury

<!–

Cleveland Browns starting linebacker and team captain Anthony Walker Jr. will miss the rest of the season after tearing a quadriceps tendon in Thursday’s win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Walker’s loss is a big blow on and off the field for the Browns. He is one of their most popular and energetic leaders and the signal caller of the defense.

“He’s a huge, huge, huge part of our football team with what he brings to us,” coach Kevin Stefanski said before learning the results of an MRI taken Friday.

Walker Jr. was driven off during the Cleveland Browns’ win over the Pittsburgh Steelers

Walker was injured defending a screen pass. His legs buckled awkwardly under him as he was blocked by Steelers lineman Chukwuma Okorafor, who then jumped Walker as he lay face down.

With some of his teammates kneeling nearby, Walker’s legs were immobilized and he was carted off the field. He left FirstEnergy Stadium on crutches.

Walker re-signed as a free agent for a second season with Cleveland in March.

Jacob Phillips replaced Walker against the Steelers and will likely move into the starting role and play caller. Phillips recorded a sack and broke up a pass in the fourth quarter, helping the Browns (2-1) hold on for a 29-17 victory.

“I was proud of Jacob because you wish you could put 12 guys out there on defense,” Stefanski said. ‘We listed him as starting with Anthony early because those guys, I really think they’re both capable of starting.

‘Now with Anthony probably out, Jacob goes in there and we have a lot of confidence in him. He plays the way he played last night, I think he can really affect the game.’

Stefanski did not have additional information on injuries to linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., and defensive tackle Taven Bryan.

Wills was the only one of the three to return after walking out.