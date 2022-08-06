Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt ‘REFUSES to practice amid contract standoff’

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt has stepped up the pressure on his franchise by REFUSING to practice until he gets a contract extension or trade, according to reports.

The Browns have already endured a tumultuous offseason with Deshaun Watson’s ongoing controversy, but it now looks like they have a different situation to deal with with their 27-year-old former Pro Bowler on the decline.

As reported by CBS on Saturday, Hunt sat out a second consecutive team training session on Saturday and has told the coaches that he plans to stay away until his contract situation is resolved.

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt joins training camp on Wednesday

He didn’t practice on Friday or Saturday because he’s putting the pressure on his contract talks

It is alleged that Hunt plans to only participate in individual drills until he is paid or traded out to another franchise.

The 2017 rushing yards leader has just one season left on a two-year deal he signed in 2020, reportedly worth $13.25 million.

He played in just eight games last season due to calf and ankle injuries, but the Browns want to keep their dynamic running back duo Hunt and Nick Chubb.

It’s also clear that Hunt wants to stay in Cleveland but would like to get paid before continuing training – with his agent claiming to have been at the training facility earlier in the week for talks with the front office.

Speaking of his contract situation at minicamp in June, Hunt said: ‘Right now I’m just taking it day by day, man.

“I’m going to see what they want to do with me and I’m taking it day by day. Hopefully I can be here long term. We’ll see what God has in mind for me, that’s all I can say.’

Hunt signs autographs for young fans on Monday – but now he’s not practicing with the team

The Browns have already had a tumultuous offseason with the controversy over Deshaun Watson

As it stands, the Browns could choose to fine him for missing practice, and all sides will be eager to find a quick solution to the situation as the season approaches quickly.

The Browns are also currently waiting to see if their star quarterback Watson will line up in week one as he waits to hear if his six-game suspension will hold up.

An independent arbitrator has given Watson a six-game suspension over dozens of sexual misconduct allegations, but the NFL has since appealed, with Commissioner Roger Goodell keen to extend the ban to at least a year.

While it is widely expected that Watson will not line up for the Browns in week one of the season, he is expected to play a part in the preseason.