Cleveland Browns Isaac Rochell jokingly blast NFL for paying Allison Kuch more attention than him 

Cleveland Browns defensive lineman Isaac Rochell went to TikTok to make some comedic allegations at the NFL for giving his wife more attention than him.

Rochell is married to TikTok star Allison Kuch, who has over two million followers on the social media platform.

The video posted by the six-year veteran begins with him covering his face as he talks about a screenshot of his wife’s latest message. At the bottom of the post is a note from the NFL’s verified account that reads “next time we’ll send a horse and cart,” which shows Kuch walking.

Issac Rochell kicked off his video with a screenshot of the NFL’s commentary on his wife’s video

Rochell (98) runs after the ball in a Thursday Night Football game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

“I’m SO MAD at the NFL,” Rochell wrote in text of his reaction video. “Oh my god, here we go again. For some reason, my beautiful wife has outdone me in all stages of life, including the NFL posting about her again before posting about me.”

As he continues, Rochelle changes the background footage of the video to images of him playing the Pittsburgh Steelers before saying, “This is me in the Thursday Night game. Playing in the heat of battle.’

The screenshot then switches to one of his wife before the match, saying ‘and this is her! I love my wife, would literally die for my wife, but she sticks nails for the competition!’

He refers back to his performance the same night and shows another screenshot of the game. ‘Again, me in the thick of battle! She who looks like a snack but takes selfies during the game!’ he continued, now showing a photo taken in a stadium bathroom. “I mean, my God, NFL.”

Allison often flaunts her luxurious lifestyle online. In recent years, she has shared photos of herself in extravagant cities such as London, England (pictured) and Barcelona, ​​Spain.

Rochell posed the question in July 2020 on a beach in Huntington, California. They tied the knot a year later in a beautiful ceremony in Baja, Mexico

After commenting on his “idk what you want us to say” video, the league later tried to rectify their mistakes by linking a video of Rochell’s highlights from Thursday night to the footage from his video.

‘Wow! Nice, Allison’s husband,” the social media manager commented from the camera as the lights played. ‘Very good. Oh! Nice tackle, number… what number is he? Oh yeah, that’s Isaac Kuch, nice. Oh I mean Rochell sorry’

It’s nice to know that “Allison’s husband” got his hard-earned recognition at the end of a long day.