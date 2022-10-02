Cleveland Browns finally rule Myles Garrett OUT of Atlanta clash days after car accident

Garrett revealed he is ‘grateful’ to be alive after the scary incident

Cleveland Browns star Myles Garrett will miss Sunday’s game in Atlanta after being in a single car accident this week.

Garrett was labeled as questionable by the Browns before eventually being demoted to Saturday.

The former Texas A&M star crashed his Porsche on Monday and has not practiced since. Garrett said Friday that he was willing to play his part if necessary.

“If it’s up to me, I’d love to go,” he told reporters on Friday. “That’s just my competitive spirit and my nature.

“Physically we have to judge that, towards the game… That’s a decision we’ll make a little closer to game time.”

He was reportedly traveling 65 mph on a road with a speed limit of 45 mph when he crashed his car on Monday while trying to hit an animal, sustaining non-life-threatening injuries.

Garrett revealed he has a newfound perspective after the scary crash that left him with a sprained left shoulder and strained right biceps.

“Definitely grateful to be here,” he said. “With what I saw right after. … The pictures. It was a hellish event.’

‘Emotionally I’m quite grounded with it. I think I’ve put it behind me,” he said. “Physically I still have to deal with the injuries that came with it.

Police bodycam footage showed an injured Garrett after a car crash in Medina County, Ohio

Cleveland could also be without fellow pass rusher Jadeveon Clowney, who is currently listed as questionable thanks to an ankle complaint.

Garrett was believed to be driving at an “unsafe speed for the type of roadway,” according to a statement from the Ohio State Highway Patrol to ESPNand reportedly swerved to dodge an animal on the road.

He has been charged with ‘failing to control his motor vehicle’ in response to the single-vehicle accident.

The crash happened on a country road near his home in Berea, Ohio, and he sustained a sprained shoulder, strained biceps, cuts and bruises in the wreckage.

Garrett’s Porsche was badly damaged after Monday’s single-vehicle accident

Bodycam footage of the sheriff showed him looking dazed as he was treated by medical personnel and sat on the floor next to his overturned vehicle.

According to police, alcohol or drugs were not involved in the accident and both he and the female passenger in the car were wearing seat belts.

The defending end was released from the hospital Monday night and cleared concussion protocol, according to the team.

He has 61.5 sacks over 71 regular season games since the start of the 2017 season.