Cleveland Browns’ Deshaun Watson faces a fresh sexual misconduct lawsuit

A new lawsuit has been filed — with new attorneys — against Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson, who claims to have committed a sexual misconduct incident that allegedly took place in December 2020.

The lawsuit was filed Thursday in the Harris County District Court (Texas).

The plaintiff’s attorney is not Tony Buzbee, who has filed 24 lawsuits against Watson, 23 of which have been settled.

The new accuser, a massage therapist, alleges that Watson pressured her into sexual acts during a massage session in December 2020.

“It took a while for her to come forward,” attorney Anissah Nguyen told Fox 8 WJW in Cleveland.

“She does it for herself and other women who are victims of Deshaun Watson. She knows that by speaking out, she will be dealing with the difficult conversations.’

The lawsuit states: “Watson continued to pressure (the) plaintiff to massage his private area. He removed his towel and offered to let her come on top.

“(The) plaintiff refused to have sex with Watson, but he was able to pressure her into oral sex.”

The lawsuit continued that Watson paid the plaintiff $185 more for his massage, and gave $300 for her services with a one-hour massage costing $115.

The plaintiff “suffered severe depression and anxiety” following the alleged incident, the lawsuit adds.

Watson is currently serving an 11-game suspension for violations of off-field behavior related to “predatory” behavior involving more than two dozen women who alleged assault and other inappropriate behavior. He was also fined $5 million.

The 26-year-old was originally banned for six games by an independent arbitrator before the NFL appealed the alleged light penalty. NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell had the right to rule on the appeal, but instead tapped former New Jersey Attorney General Peter C. Harvey to handle the duties.

But in the end, the NFL and the players’ union reached a compromise before Harvey made his decision.

As part of the deal, Watson must “immediately undergo a professional evaluation by behaviorists and follow their treatment program.” He previously told reporters that he was already in therapy.

Two separate Texas grand juries declined to indict Watson, who denied the allegations. And while he apologized “for the pain this situation has caused,” he reiterated his belief in his own innocence when he spoke to reporters in August.

The three-time Pro Bowl QB was reportedly sexually inappropriate with the women during massage therapy appointments while he played for Houston between 2019 and 2021. Watson settled 23 of the 24 civil lawsuits filed by the women, accusing him of everything from indecent exposure to claims of forced oral sex.

Watson said in a statement that he was “sorry for the pain this situation has caused,” but when he spoke to reporters at Browns training camp in August, he once again reiterated his innocence.

“I’m moving on with my career and my life, and I’m sticking to my innocence,” Watson said. “Just because there are settlements doesn’t mean someone is guilty.”

He also declined to say whether the settlement was fair or not: “I’ll keep my opinion to myself.”

Watson’s sentence began at 4 p.m. on August 30, and he was not eligible to return to the Browns facility until October 10. However, he cannot start practicing again until November 14.

The fine, combined with $1 million contributions from the NFL and the Browns, will create a $7 million charitable fund that will be used to informing young people about sexual violence.

The New York Times reported in June that Watson booked massages with at least 66 women over a 17-month period, while his former team, the Houston Texans, reportedly provided a venue for some of the hookups and even gave him a nondisclosure agreement for the women to sign.

It’s unclear how the new accusation will affect Watson’s return – in December – to the pitch

According to the The report, which includes excerpts from civil suit statements and interviews with some of the women, Watson’s behavior was much more blatant than previously known, and the Texans may have been aware of the problem.

While the 26-year-old estimated that he booked about 40 massages over a five-year period with Texans, the Times reported that from the fall of 2019 to the spring of 2021, Watson actually had appointments with at least 66 different women.

Not all those massage therapists have accused him of sexual misconduct.

It remains unclear why he repeatedly met new massage therapists. His attorney, Rusty Hardin, previously claimed that Watson had to make “ad hoc” arrangements during the pandemic.

The Texans reached confidential settlements with 30 of the women in July. Watson has always denied doing anything.

The Browns acquired Watson via trade from the Houston Texans and signed him to a $230 million five-year offseason contract.

When the suspension ends, Watson would ostensibly qualify for his regular-season debut with the Browns on Week 13 in Houston in December.

It is unclear how the new charge will affect Watson’s return to the field.