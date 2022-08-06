Clermont 0-5 PSG: Neymar, Marquinhos, Hakimi and Messi strike in routine win for Ligue 1 champions

Lionel Messi scored a sensational goal as Paris St Germain started the defense of their Ligue 1 title with an emphatic 5-0 win over Clermont at the Stade Gabriel Montpied on Saturday.

Messi made a good move with goals from Neymar, Achraf Hakimi and Marquinhos as they followed last weekend’s 4-0 Trophee des Champions win over Nantes with another easy win.

It was only nine minutes before they took the lead as Messi brilliantly shot the ball into Neymar’s path, who completed an excellent move.

Hakimi scored from a lightning-fast counterattack midway through the first half, before Marquinhos headed a Neymar free kick into the net.

Neymar then secured a fourth-place finish for Messi, before the Argentine forward capped off an outstanding performance with a stunning goal, netting a pass from Leandro Paredes and delivering a cycling kick.

Previously, Monaco won 2-1 at Racing Strasbourg after the home team had a final bite equalizer rejected by the VAR.

Monaco, which played out on Tuesday in the preliminary round of the Champions League against PSV Eindhoven, led 2-0 via Krepin Diatta and Sofiane Diop, before Habib Diallo pulled one back in the 65th minute.

Diallo thought he had two minutes of stoppage time left when he went home, but team-mate Alexander Djiku turned out to be offside when he provided the assist and the strike was ruled out to give Monaco the win.

Messi paired with Neymar to score the fourth goal in the 80th minute