Cleotha Abston charged with first-degree murder of Eliza Fletcher and could face the death penalty

A convicted felon could face the death penalty after being charged with murdering mother-of-two Eliza Fletcher after ‘violently’ forcing her into an SUV.

Cleotha Abston-Henderson, 38, is accused of killing elementary school teacher Fletcher, 34, after bundling her into his car on Friday – with prosecutors confirming the pair had never met before.

He appeared at court in Memphis, Tennessee, charged with first-degree murder, kidnapping and tampering with evidence with the judge refusing him bail.

Tennessee is a state with the death penalty, and prosecutors today said that they were not ruling it out if he is convicted.

Abston-Henderson wore a green prison issued uniform and a mask, and only spoke to his public defender during the short hearing.

Prosecutors would not confirm if he would be issued with any further charges, with the judge adjourning the hearing until tomorrow.

It is understood that the convict will be attempting to change his counsel before the arraignment.

Authorities confirmed that the body found in long grass near an abandoned property, close to where Abston was seen cleaning his car, was that of Fletcher.

Speaking after the hearing, Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy confirmed that the incident was ‘isolated’ and that Fletcher had never met her attacker before.

When asked whether Abston-Henderson should have been released early after spending 22 years in prison for kidnapping a lawyer, Mulroy said: ‘It’s easy to talk about things 20202 hindsight.

‘In this particular case clearly, he shouldn’t have been on the street. Our office opposed parole at the time and in hindsight the parole decision was a tragic one.

‘When you have repeat violent offenders, they need to be dealt with very strongly.’

When asked by DailyMail.com if Fletcher was sexually assaulted, the DA refused to answer.

It comes after court documents reveal that he was previously convicted of raping a man when he was a teenager.

Abston, 38, was just 11 when he first appeared in Shelby County Juvenile Court, in Memphis, Tennessee, charged with theft of property $500 or less.

He was detained 16 times from October 1995 to May 2000 for rape, aggravated assault and unlawful possession of a weapon.

According to Action News 5 his first charges were filed against him in June 1995, and that he was part of the ‘LMG’ gang – which stands for ‘Lemoyne Gardens Gangstas’.

Records show that Abston was accused of raping a man and was placed in the custody of Shelby County’s Youth Services Bureau.

Two weeks after he was released from his final spell at the SCYSB to his mother’s care, he was transferred to adult court for kidnapping lawyer Kemper Durand.

DA Mulroy added: ‘I’m not going to go into the juvenile court record for obvious reasons. We can go into the adult court record which shows a conviction for kidnapping.

‘We will hear more about his record at the appropriate time in court.’

Abston was sentenced to 22 years in prison for the offence, and was released in 2020 before violently bundling Eliza Fletcher, 34, into an SUV on Friday.

New footage shows the suspected killer driving to the home of his brother, Mario, at the Longview Gardens apartment complex around 8am on Friday morning.

Less than four hours earlier Abston is accused of kidnapping the heiress seven miles away, close to the University of Memphis.

In the video, he can be seen sitting in his car after arriving at the complex before getting up and going to the trunk of the car. It’s unclear what he was getting from the trunk.

After rummaging around in the vehicle’s trunk, Abston runs into his brother’s home before returnign to the car and spends more than an hour on the passenger side of the GMC Terrain.

His brother Mario, 36, described his brother as acting ‘strangely’, and has also been arrested on several felonies that are unrelated to Fletcher’s case

Officers found a semi-automatic handgun, a scale with a bag of heroin and fentanyl, and he was charged with being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony and possession of controlled substances.

Abston told police that his brother had been cleaning the interior of his GMC Terrain with floor cleaner, as well as washing his clothes in the sink of the house.

Cleo Henderson, Abston’s father, is currently in prison for second-degree murder and is scheduled for release in 2044.

Another neighbor confirmed that Abston was acting ‘very strange’, and police determined that his phone pinged near to where Fletcher was taken.

Officers removed a dumpster close to Abston’s brothers low-income apartment complex over the weekend.

Cops discovered the missing mother-of-two in long grass close to where her Lululemon running shorts were found in a trash bag.

Authorities have not yet confirmed Fletcher’s cause of death, and Abston is set to appear in court today to be arraigned on further charges.

The Ultra-runner vanished while out for a jog around 4.30am on Friday, sparking a four-day long hunt, which led officers to several wooded areas across Memphis.

But she was discovered by the steps of a dilapidated one-story property just yards from where police last spotted the vehicle she was forced into.

A bloodstain remained at the bottom of the stairs next to the patch of dirt where her body was found, with flies still swarming the area and locals reporting a ‘stench of decay’.

Abston, who is accused of taking the keen jogger, drove with her in his GMC terrain for an hour and a half before the vehicle was spotted turning into the road where her body was discovered.

The area where the body was found is just a hundred yards from the Longview Gardens apartment complex – where Abston’s brother, Mario, lives.

Abston was previously charged with kidnapping and tampering with evidence in relation to her disappearance, as well as other unrelated charges.

The violent felon, accused of snatching billionaire heiress Eliza, had stalked the area she went missing from while jogging for almost 30 minutes before her abduction.

Officers have footage of the vehicle used in the kidnapping in the same area 24 minutes before the mother-of-two was taken at 4:20am in Memphis, Tennessee.

Surveillance footage obtained by police, which has not been released, show a man running ‘aggressively’ towards Fletcher and forcing her into the passenger side of the vehicle.

The pair struggled, and the car then sat in the parking lot for four minutes with Fletcher inside before driving off to an unknown location.

Police tracked him down after finding his DNA on Champion sliders that were left behind during the struggle with Fletcher, as well as her cell phone and water bottle.