Cleo Smith: WA police commissioner reveals why Cameron Blaine has been stood aside in investigation

A senior officer has spoken out about the investigation into the respected Homicide detective who led the team that Cleo Smith found last November.

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch appeared on 6PR radio station in Perth and spoke of Detective Cameron Blaine, who has resigned.

While Commissioner Blanch did not provide any significant details, he called for the Commission’s investigation of corruption and crime to be thorough ‘rather than swiftly’.

WA Police Commissioner Col Blanch has spoken out about the bomb investigation of Detective Cameron Blaine (pictured) who was resigned

“I certainly understand there is a thirst for knowledge,” he told 6PR breakfast radio host Gareth Parker.

“First, it’s mostly administered by the CCC at the moment, so it would be inappropriate for me to comment further.”

“But we turned down that officer and I think that shows that we’re making decisions based on the early information we have.”

Commissioner Blanch stressed that the resignation decision was “in no way an admission of guilt or anything other than to say that we are conducting an investigation with the CCC.”

The commissioner said he was not aware of the “exact details” of the “complaint” against Detective Blaine.

“It’s more appropriate for the CCC to complete their investigation to give me enough information to make a decision about what to do next.”

“It is essential that we do this thoroughly rather than quickly,” he added.

Detective Blaine is a respected officer who led the team that rescued Cleo Smith (pictured) last November

Commissioner Blanch (pictured) kept quiet about the CCC investigation into Detective Blaine but said it needed to be done ‘thoroughly rather than quickly’

Cameron Blaine has been involved in some of the biggest Australian cases of recent times and was one of four officers on the scene when four-year-old Cleo was rescued in November.

A video of him speaking to Cleo after she was found in a house in Carnarvon was shared around the world.

“Cleo, my name is Cameron, are you okay?” he asked her in the video. “We’re going with you to your mama and papa, is that all right?”

The top cop also led the investigation into the murder of Aaron Pajich-Sweetman by serial killer Jemma Lilley and her accomplice Trudi Lenon in 2013, and he was also the officer involved in the arrest of Toby Moran for the murder of his backpacker girlfriend Simone. Strobel in NSW in 2005.

The WA Police Department and the CCC released a statement Tuesday afternoon announcing an investigation into a senior detective for misconduct, suspected Sergeant Blaine.

Pictured: Detective Sergeant Cameron Blaine says to Cleo, ‘We’re taking you to your mom and dad’. He has since revealed that the police were trying to ‘find out if anyone else was involved’

“A senior detective has resigned today as the investigation into alleged misconduct is ongoing,” the statement said.

“Police monitoring is an integral part of the CCC’s work and is responsible for a significant number of allegations it receives.”

The statement said the investigation is ongoing and no further comment will be made.

Sergeant Blaine began the operation to rescue Cleo from Daily Mail Australia in November.

He said one of the most incredible moments for him was when he took Cleo to the hospital in the early morning hours after her rescue and cradled her in his arms.

Detective Senior Sergeant Cameron Blaine (pictured) was one of four officers on the scene when four-year-old Cleo was rescued

As they waited at the hospital entrance, Cleo saw a poster of himself on the wall and exclaimed, “That’s me!” and he swallowed the tears.

Moments later, when hospital staff came to the door, they saw her and all burst into tears, he said.

Speaking to the media the day after he rescued her, the detective said it was “absolutely amazing to see her sitting there… it was unbelievable.”

‘I asked her what her name was. One of the guys jumped in front of me and picked her up and I just wanted to make sure it was her,” Sergeant Blaine said at the time.

‘I said, ‘What’s your name?’ She didn’t answer… I asked three times and then she looked at me and said, ‘My name is Cleo.’

Sergeant Blaine also said it was the best moment of his career.

He was integral to some of Western Australia’s largest murder investigations and saw some of the state’s worst killers sentenced to life in prison.