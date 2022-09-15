A star soccer player at Clemson University has revealed that his 15-year-old sister has died of brain cancer.

Bryan Bresee, a defensive tackle for the Tigers, said Ella has passed away after her months-long battle.

He wrote a heartbreaking tribute to the teen, saying she was a “beautiful angel” who “brought happiness to me and so many people.”

Her death came just days after she was honored at the college football game, where players and coaches wore “Ella Strong” tops.

Bresee posted a photo on Instagram of him and Ella holding their dogs while smiling at the camera.

He wrote: ‘My beautiful sister Ella, you amazed me every day with the battle you fought and how happy you were constantly during this battle.

“I never thought I would be sitting here today to say hello to you,” he wrote, adding: “I want to thank you for bringing happiness not just to me, but to so many people.

“You’re the best sister a brother could wish for, and I’m sure Heaven has gained a beautiful angel today. I love you forever and always Ella bear.’

Bresee, who is expected to be a first round in the 2023 NFL Draft, will likely be out of Saturday’s game against Louisiana Tech.

At the beginning of last year, Ella was diagnosed with an aggressive form of brain cancer.

She and the rest of the Bresee family were at the University of South Carolina for Saturday night’s game, but she became ill on Friday and was taken to a local emergency room. Sports illustrated.

From there, she was taken by plane to Washington DC on Saturday morning, and Bresee joined his family after the university’s win against Furman to stand by her side.

Ella and the rest of the Bresee family were at the school in South Carolina when she became ill on Friday and was rushed to a local emergency room.

Ella was reminded on Thursday on the official Twitter page for Clemson’s football program

Head coach Dabo Swinney told reporters on Wednesday night that he isn’t sure when Bresee – who is expected to be a first round in the 2023 NFL Draft – will return to the sport.

‘As I said [Tuesday]”There are much more important things than football,” Swinney said. “He needs to focus on what he’s doing. When he’s ready to be back and ready to play, we’ll be here, but now he’s where he needs to be.”

And after Ella’s death on Thursday, Swinney released a statement saying, “Our prayers remain with the entire Bresee family.

“We are all so grateful for all the love and support the Clemson family and so many others have shown during this time.

“Ella was such a sweet spirit, and her spirit will live on in the Bresee family and everyone who has had the chance to know her.

“I’m stronger today because I’ve experienced Ella’s strength and courage.”

The official Twitter for Clemson’s football program, meanwhile, wrote: “Ella Bresee will continue to be a source of light and strength for this program and the entire Clemson community.

“Please join us and send our love and support to Bryan and the Bresee family.”