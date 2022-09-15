Clemson lineman Bryan Bresee’s 15-year-old sister passes away following a battle with cancer

The 15-year-old sister of Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee has died of cancer.

Bresee announced on social media on Thursday that his sister Ella has died after battling an aggressive form of brain cancer.

The caption to his heartbreaking message read: “My beautiful sister Ella, you amazed me every day with the battle you fought and how happy you were consistently during this battle.

“I never thought I’d be sitting here today to say hello. I want to thank you for bringing happiness not only to me but to so many people.

“You’re the best sister a brother could wish for and I’m sure Heaven has gained a beautiful angel today. I love you forever and always Ella bear.’

Clemson DT Bryan Bresee posted a loving tribute to his sister Ella, who passed away at the age of 15

Bresee’s caption read, in part, “I never thought I’d be sitting here today to say hello.”

Ella and the Bresee family were in Clemson last week and she was honored at the Furman competition on Saturday. Players and staff members wore T-shirts with ‘Ella Strong’ on them.

But Ella had a setback and missed the game. She returned to the hospital in Washington, closer to the family’s Maryland home.

Bryan Bresee traveled there after the 35-12 win. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said Bresee could miss his fifth team’s home game with Louisiana Tech on Saturday night.

“There are much more important things than football,” Swinney said on Wednesday. ‘He needs to focus on what he’s doing and’ [if] he’s ready to be back and ready to play, hey, we’ll be there. But right now he’s exactly where he needs to be.”

Bresee is pictured next to his sister wearing a t-shirt to support her fight against cancer