Clementine Ford slams man for stealing a woman’s moment after he proposes at uni graduation ceremony

Feminist writer Clementine Ford has berated an Aussie man for proposing to his girlfriend at her graduation, before the university issued a fawning apology for letting it happen.

The outspoken author criticized the man for “making everything about him” after video emerged of the proposal at a La Trobe University graduation ceremony in Melbourne.

In the since-deleted video, shared on La Trobe University’s TikTok, the graduate can be seen walking across the stage after accepting her degree before her boyfriend stops her.

The man is heard telling his girlfriend to ‘stay here… I love you with all my heart’ before getting down on one knee and proposing to her.

Ms Ford labeled the gesture “entrapment” in a Facebook video on Friday.

She sarcastically noted that the proposal would remind the woman that her achievements will never compete with the “greatest achievement of all: landing a man and a ring.”

Clementine Ford (left) has berated a man for “stealing a woman’s moment” after a video emerged of him proposing to his girlfriend while she was on stage at her university’s graduation ceremony (right)

She called on men to stop making empowering feminine moments about them and let women “be brilliant without you.”

“Stop f***ing stealing women’s moments from them. They are not yours. They’re not yours,” Mrs. Ford said.

‘That’s her moment, she graduated. We don’t know under what circumstances she went to college, we don’t know how hard that was for her, but she went it alone.

“Why do men look at situations where women have accomplished something for themselves, where they are about to receive praise and admiration… I’m going to make sure she always remembers that the day she graduated was the day I asked her to marry him. That was the most important thing that happened to her that day.”

She also called out the audience who applauded during the proposal, claiming they were indulging in “display of ownership.”

The outspoken feminist author claimed the gesture was not romantic but “trapped” and said the moment was all about “the greatest achievement of all – landing a man and a ring”

La Trobe University faced backlash and has since removed the video and apologized for the error in judgment.

“We made an error of judgment today,” the university responded to Ms Ford’s Facebook post.

“Our graduations are all about celebrating student achievement, and this event detracted from that important recognition of our students’ success.”

Ms. Ford’s video has garnered more than 1,300 comments, with many users angry at the public proposal.

This makes me so mad!!!! I worked really hard to get my degree and if my partner did this I would be furious. And the relationship would be over,” one user wrote.

“This makes me unreasonably angry, especially for her. I hope she gets a PhD, becomes hugely successful, makes tons of money and he ends up in his mother’s basement,” another commented.

A third agreed: “Watching men pull things like this infuriates me. They are so threatened by a woman’s accomplishments that they feel the need to photobomb the moment. It’s weak and pathetic.’