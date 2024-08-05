Clementine Ford slams ‘creepy bastards’ for mocking a dancing influencer in a ‘body-shaming’ post: ‘Sad, hurt people’

Clementine Ford has passionately criticised trolls who “shamed” her body and left cruel comments on a video of an influencer dancing.

The feminist writer, 43, took to her Instagram Stories on Monday to share her thoughts in a video shared on the Instagram page, Influencers In The Wild.

The account is known for satirically mocking influencers who film in public places and shared a video of a woman filming in a secluded area of ​​the park this week.

The clip shows the woman smiling as she filmed herself dancing with her phone attached to a tripod, while a car also honked in the background at one point.

Clementine has since taken to Instagram to join a number of social media users who have slammed the humiliating comments that appeared beneath the video.

The author passionately attacked “fucking internet assholes” who felt the need to comment on the influencer’s appearance, calling them “fucking basics.”

Commenting on the post, Clementine wrote: “She looks like she’s having a lot of fun and doesn’t hate herself. I can understand why that upsets some of the sad and hurt people in these comments.”

She then posted a video further slamming cruel online trolls, even criticizing Influencers In The Wild for sharing the video in the first place.

She insisted that it was not relevant to mock the influencer as she was clearly filming in a secluded outdoor area and out of the way of other people in a busy place.

“This woman exists in a larger body, I’m not going to speculate on the size of that body, it doesn’t matter, it’s none of my business,” he fumed.

“It was really reassuring that most of the comments were against the posting of this video because, let’s be honest, it was clearly misleading propaganda. It was bait to attract people and generate engagement.”

She continued: “The reason I’m doing this story now is not to show that we still live in a society and a world where people feel completely entitled to comment on other people’s bodies and make moralistic comments about other people’s bodies (like) ‘she needs to go to a gym’, but for another reason.”

Clementine went on to compare the body-shaming comments to criticism of Olympic boxer Imane Khelif, who was hit with bizarre scrutiny over her gender following her victory at Paris 2024.

Imane was forced to hit back at online trolls for “killing people’s thoughts, spirit and mind” as she responded to bullying speculation about her gender.

Comparing the two situations, Clementine criticized trolls for commenting on women’s bodies and accused them of misogyny.

She shared: ‘The (comments) I find most ridiculous are almost reminiscent of what informs the attack on Imane Khelif, racism, misogyny (and) transphobia, even if transphobia is not directly applicable to (Imane’s) experience, which is why we must stand up for all trans women.’

This comes after Influencers In The Wild responded to criticism for sharing the video, claiming people were projecting their own feelings of body shaming onto the images.

Clementine has since slammed “disgusting bastards” who left humiliating comments about her body beneath the post and compared it to the recent backlash to boxer Imane Khelif’s Olympic win.

Influencer Jade, known as chubbybellyredhead on Instagram, also identified herself as the woman in the video while addressing the online storm.

They wrote: ‘If this post is bothering you solely because she’s not thin, you’re actually the one with the problem. I post stuff like this multiple times a day, but now it’s going over the line because she’s overweight?’

“If you’re angry, you’re projecting YOUR feelings onto overweight people. Not posting it because she’s overweight would be more discriminatory, and I don’t do that here.”

After people criticised the page for sharing the video, claiming she was filming in her private garden, Jade assured people she was filming in a public place.

She wrote underneath the post: “OMG this is me lol! I didn’t expect to see myself on this page today, thanks to the positive comments! And don’t worry I wasn’t in my garden, I was in a public place, enjoying myself.”

Jade, who has 168,000 followers on Instagram, also addressed the humiliating comments left under the post in a video shared on her Instagram.

She said: ‘Also, with the comments saying it was creepy, the person filming was probably just walking home like ‘look at that girl, she’s so confident, she loves her life’.

“Or they said something like ‘look at that damn beached whale’, like all my comments say. Who knows, and it doesn’t matter, since I seem to have gotten something out of it!”

Daily Mail Australia has contacted Jade for further comment.