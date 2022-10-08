Clear the air with this $99 air purifier that’s designed to combat 99.97% of contaminants

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

SHOPPING: Products in this Mail Best article are independently selected by our store writers. If you make a purchase through links on this page, DailyMail.com earns an affiliate commission.

Any time is a good time to invest in a quality air purifier. Just ask the people who have year-round allergies or who are allergic to dust and never really find the relief they crave. For them, non-stop sneezing is just a way of life.

While there is no shortage of options available, there is one that really stands out for its effectiveness: the Pure Enrichment PureZone air purifier. With over 13,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, there’s no doubt that it’s a favorite – and right now it’s discounted to $99.99, a 23% saving off its original list price of $129.99.

Whether you’re allergic or just want to purify the air in your home or workplace, you can trust this handy air purifier to do the job efficiently. It is designed to block up to 99.97% of harmful particles that could otherwise pollute your indoor air, potentially leading to worrisome allergy symptoms. It is not only effective, but also stylish thanks to its slim silhouette. It’s also compact enough to place on a tabletop – but that great style doesn’t come at the cost of functionality. Store

There are several features that set it apart, not the least of which is its ability to purify the air effectively by cleaning up to 99.97% of the potentially harmful particles that can pollute your indoor air.

These include dust, pet dander, odors, smoke, mold spores and pollen, all of which can exacerbate allergies at any time of the year. The ability to clean so efficiently is due to the three-stage purification system.

True to its name, it works step-by-step to purify the air, starting with a pre-filter that captures dust and other airborne allergens. The activated carbon filter then captures odors and gases in the air.

Thanks to the True HEPA filter, the portable and highly effective air filter is designed to capture up to 99.97% of harmful particles as small as 0.3 microns.

It’s a combination that works, especially for those with stubborn allergies. One reviewer stated, ‘Our 11 year old suffers from terrible seasonal allergies. Since we did this in his room at night with the door closed, he can sleep much better and be much more comfortable.”

The device also has a True HEPA filter, meaning it meets standards set by the Department of Energy — meaning it’s capable of reducing those contaminants down to 0.3 microns in size.

The final part of the filtration process is a UV-C lamp that kills microorganisms such as bacteria, fungi, germs and viruses, including H1N1 AND E. coli. You can set this up with a simple push of a button to run at two, four or eight hour intervals.

“The easy-to-access control panel contains a simple set of illuminated buttons,” explains one homeowner. “They are designed as intuitively as they are elegantly. I think someone should get a raise for that panel design.’

It’s high praise for a feature that’s a big part of PureZone’s popularity. The panel offers everything you need, from a filter indicator to an automatic timer, so you have constant control over the settings, whether you want to save energy or extend the life of the filter.

If you’ve ever used an air purifier, you know that these are not the quietest devices in the world. The PureZone air purifier stands out for its relatively subtle noise level. Choose from low, medium and fan settings – you can rest assured that it will purify your air without disturbing you, something enthusiasts say is one of its best features.

“It’s super quiet in fan speed settings 1 and 2,” enthuses one shopper. “Hardly hear anything.” Another acquaintance: ‘We love this product… we even bought two. It was surprising how quiet the machines are.’

With three powerful stages of filtration, the Pure Enrichment PureZone air purifier capably filters everything from dust and mold spores to bacteria and viruses.

There are many reasons why the Pure Enrichment PureZone air purifier is such a crowd pleaser, not least of which is its ability to shut down allergens with authority—and without disrupting your rest or affecting your ability to sleep. At less than $100, it’s exceptional value for a product you’ll be using all the time.