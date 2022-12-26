‘Clear act of provocation’: North Korea sends drones over border, one near Seoul

South Korean reconnaissance planes flew north to take pictures in action that match the North Korean drone flights, Lee said, suggesting the North Korean drones were also for reconnaissance.

South Korea tracked the drones crossing the so-called military demarcation line between the two countries from North Korea after detecting them in the skies of the western city of Gimpo around 10:25 a.m. (Seoul time), the military said earlier.

The drones are the first confirmed to be from the isolated neighbor since 2017, when a North Korean drone believed to be on a spy mission crashed and was found on a mountain near the border.

In 2014, a North Korean drone was discovered on a South Korean border island.

Those drones were considered raw planes with cameras.