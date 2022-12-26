‘Clear act of provocation’: North Korea sends drones over border, one near Seoul

South Korean reconnaissance planes flew north to take pictures in action that match the North Korean drone flights, Lee said, suggesting the North Korean drones were also for reconnaissance.
South Korea tracked the drones crossing the so-called military demarcation line between the two countries from North Korea after detecting them in the skies of the western city of Gimpo around 10:25 a.m. (Seoul time), the military said earlier.
The drones are the first confirmed to be from the isolated neighbor since 2017, when a North Korean drone believed to be on a spy mission crashed and was found on a mountain near the border.
In 2014, a North Korean drone was discovered on a South Korean border island.
Those drones were considered raw planes with cameras.
Lee said the North Korean drones were small, about six feet, on Monday, but he did not provide further details about what equipment, if any, they were carrying.
Relations between North Korea and South Korea have been bad for decades, but have become even more tense in recent times after a new, conservative government has taken over in South Korea and North Korea continues with its nuclear and missile programs.
The armed forces of South Korea and the US have responded to a record number of North Korean missile tests this year with intensified military exercises. North Korea regards such exercises as preparations for an invasion.
Those have faced more tests and exercises from North Korea, including infrequent fighter jet flights near the border.
South Korea’s transport ministry said earlier that flights departing from Incheon and Gimpo airports have been suspended following a request from the military.