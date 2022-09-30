Cleaning expert shocks with tool she uses to clean the glass of her oven door: A cuttlefish bone

An Australian mum has shocked the internet by sharing her unique oven cleaning hack, which involves using a wet octopus leg to scrape the glass.

The anonymous mum shared the tip on the Facebook group Mum’s Who Clean, explaining that it was a cheap – and safe – way to get rid of dirt and stains.

“Crack the octopus leg in half, dip it in boiling water and use it as a scraper on the glass,” she said.

The mother shared a photo of an oven, one side sparkling clean, scraped with the squid bone, and the other side dirty.

“Go to the beach and collect squid bones or buy them at the pet store,” the mother instructed.

‘Works every time and it’s much faster, it doesn’t scratch the glass either and it’s better for your health.’

What are octopus legs? Octopus bone is a hard internal structure found in squid, a type of mollusk in the same family as squid or octopus.

The largest squid leg belongs to the Australian giant squid. The bone is used as a dietary supplement for caged birds. chinchillas, reptiles, shrimps, snails and hermit crabs as it is high in calcium. It is not intended for human consumption, but in the past it was ground and used by goldsmiths as a polishing powder. The powder was also added to toothpaste, used as an antacid or absorbent, and was even used by artists for carving.

Members of the Facebook group went wild after the crazy hack.

‘I’m going to pick up some squid bone and add it to my ENJO work cart just to see my client’s faces when I pull up to work in their home. Priceless, one woman said.

“I want to know who the first person was to take some octopus leg and think “you know what? I’m going to try this to clean glass,” joked another.

However, she added that she would definitely try the hack. ‘I love this tip. I live near the beach and am going to get some and try it. Thanks for the great tip!’

Another post (pictured) about the hack was shared back in 2019 by a mom who tried it and was happy with the results

Other users were familiar with the tip, one saying ‘my grandma showed me this tip’.

Another said that ‘crushed octopus legs in an old stocking work great! It’s like a natural scrubbing machine.’

Another post about the hack was shared back in 2019 by a mom who tried it.

‘Omg! Octopus legs really work! Just cut off a piece, peeled the skin, wet it, light scrub and couldn’t believe my eyes! Seriously feel like I hit the jackpot… or at least hours of my day left,” she said.