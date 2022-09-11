Cleaning expert shares her three-ingredient foolproof solution for banishing mould forever

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

A cleaning expert shared the recipe with a simple homemade spray that expels mold and prevents it from coming back.

Chantel MilaGoing online by Mama Mila, shared the antifungal recipe in a video on her popular TikTok page.

The Melbourne mother-of-two uses only vinegar, clove oil and tea tree oil for her fast-acting solution.

Scroll down for video

Chantel Mila [pictured]who visits Mama Mila online, shared the antifungal recipe in a video on her popular TikTok page

Melbourne mother of two uses only vinegar, clove oil and tea tree oil for her quick fix that kills mold spores and prevents them from coming back

Chantel pours a cup of vinegar, 20 drops of clove oil and 20 drops of tea tree oil into a spray bottle.

In a spray bottle, the mother of two pours a cup of vinegar as she said the acidity helps remove mold spores.

The clove oil serves a similar purpose, as its antifungal properties also kill fungal spores.

Then she adds 20 drops of clove oil, which acts as an anti-fungal agent, which kills mold spores, and 20 drops of tea tree oil, which is also antibacterial and helps prevent mold from returning.

Tea tree oil is also antifungal and antibacterial, and the over-the-counter oil is able to kill all types of fungi and prevent them from coming back.

Chantel then revealed that she sprays the mixture on a mold-prone surface and “let it sit for 20 minutes while the spray does the hard work” before rinsing it off with water.

The video has received thousands of likes and views, and several have thanked Chantel for her simple anti-fungal spray.

Chantel then revealed that she sprays the mixture on a mold-prone surface and “let it sit for 20 minutes while the spray does the hard work” before rinsing it off with water.

But while mold can be cleaned, its odor often lingers for weeks.

The Melbourne mom also shared three tips for making sure every home smells great with three super easy and inexpensive hacks.

She only used lemons, coffee beans, vanilla and essential oils for her effective home hacks.

Australia’s hottest ‘cleaning queen’ has unveiled three super easy and inexpensive hacks that can make your home smell great in minutes

Chantel first places lemons and hot water in an oven for twenty minutes to rid the kitchen and surrounding areas of food odors.

The following hack can make any home smell like your favorite cafe in minutes.

She uses coffee beans and vanilla, one of her favorite fragrance combinations.

The mother simply simmers the two ingredients on her stove for a “cozy cafe” scent.

Chantel Mila, the mother behind the Mama Mila cleaning page on Instagram, made the video after fans begged for tips to rid their home of the usual kitchen and garden odors

Chantel also revealed that the mixture was not wasted and could then be used for iced coffee.

The last hack she shared was just an alternative way to wash pillow covers.

“I wash my pillowcases with baking soda and essential oils to keep them smelling fresher for longer,” she said.

Using essential oils instead of ingredients like lemon and coffee also opens you up to several other floral scents.