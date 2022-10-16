Cleaner bashed by four men at Gem Hotel in Alberton on the Gold Coast in failed robbery

<!–

A group of armed thugs left a pub cleaner in hospital after beating him over the head during a violent botched robbery.

The men, armed with a machete, axe, baseball bat and garden shears, smashed in the back door of the Gem Hotel in Alberton on the Gold Coast about 3am on Saturday.

They demanded a 36-year-old cleaner on site open the boxes, leaving him badly shaken and with a cut to his throat after the terrifying ordeal.

“He was only in the hospital as a precaution,” hotel manager Clinton Hicks told Daily Mail Australia.

‘He’s back out and he’s healthy, which is all we care about.

‘We can repair damage, but you can’t repair a person. He is back at work today and I have spoken to him a lot.’

Hicks added that the cleaner is ‘happy to soldier on’.

“We’re keeping a good, close eye on him and he’s done well,” he said.

‘When you look at the footage, you can see that the men are big boys. I’m 6’2′ and these guys would have been very intimidating to me too.’

But despite attacking the worker and smashing poker machines, the group left empty-handed within 10 minutes when they realized there was no cash on site.

‘They got nothing but fresh air. They beat my poker machines but they’re not that smart,’ said Mr Hicks.

“They don’t realize that hotels aren’t that stupid. We keep everything safe … we are very confident in what we do.’

The manager estimated the damage bill to be several thousand dollars.

‘The insurance will cover it (but) our premium will obviously take a hit. That’s what insurance is for, and they pay those kinds of bills,” he said.

Armed thugs are pictured taking a break and entering a hotel on Queensland’s Gold Coast

But Mr Hicks stressed the main concern was his injured employee.

“The hotelier is the same as me, we’re all about protecting our people and making sure they come first,” he said.

“He is shaken, but we are taking extra steps to ensure his safety is paramount in everything we do.”

As well as being filmed inside the premises, the men were also caught on CCTV leaving the premises in a gold colored Toyota Camry with fake plates that read ‘BIG RIG’.

Earlier that morning, the same car was seen outside a petrol station in Ipswich where four men broke into the shop and fled with packs of cigarettes.

Hotel manager Clinton Hicks (pictured) said there was no cash at the scene

The robbers (one of whom is pictured) smashed two poker machines at the hotel on the Gold Coast

The four men were caught on CCTV next to their car, a gold Toyota Camry with fake plates that read ‘BIG RIG’

The criminals remain on the run.

Police are appealing for witnesses, particularly those with CCTV or dashcam vision of the vehicle involved, which they said has panel damage on the front passenger side above the steering wheel.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.