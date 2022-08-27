Claudia Winkleman speaks out on stars quitting Strictly ahead of new season

<!–

Strictly Come Dancing will be back on screen in a few weeks as the BBC prepares to welcome the competition back.

And Claudia Winkleman, who hosts the show with Tess Daley, has spoken out about the departure of some of its dancers.

After the news that professional dancers Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec will not be returning to the show, the TV personality admitted: ‘We are going to miss them so much’.

Claudia recently appeared on The One Show and shared how much she would miss Oti and Aljaž – before admitting she is “the last one to know” at Strictly.

Claudia called herself ‘leak’, Claudia explained: ‘Not only am I not allowed to say anything, they don’t tell me anything!

“They literally don’t tell me. They’ll tell me after they tell Tess and the press I’m leaking.”

Oti announced her departure from the show in February after seven years and decided to focus on other projects.

She left after winning the Glitterball trophy for two straight years with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, 37, and comedian Bill Bailey, 56 – Oti described her time on the show as “amazing” in an Instagram post.

And after the news, a source told The Sun that the show struggled to find celebrities who “could match its appeal” and that “rivals were knocking on her door” with other opportunities that “could make her a bigger star.”

A TV insider told the publication: ‘While BBC bosses are clearly saddened to see Oti Strict leave, it does solve the growing problem of finding celebrities to match her appeal.

While it was great to add so much glamor and fun to someone like her, it was also a tough new challenge for producers.

“Her growing profile saw rivals knocking on her door and she’s been seduced away from the Beeb by the prospect of becoming an even bigger star.”

Meanwhile, Aljaž will also not return to the show after his departure, having spent nine years as one of the professionals.

The dancer was accused of upsetting show staff with “aggressive and pompous behaviour.”

And with sources adding that he was “on the fence” about leaving, the news was confirmed earlier this year when he decided to move on to other projects.

A source told The Sun that the crew members were “very upset” by “incidents” involving Aljaz during the latest series of Strictly.

They added: ”He verbally lashed out at several behind-the-scenes staff in what some felt was an unnecessarily aggressive manner.

“Aljaz was also seen by some as arrogant and pompous – and it left a bad taste in the mouths of some staff members. Not many people will miss him.’

However, an Aljaz representative told the publication: ”Aljaz has the utmost respect for everyone working on the show and it is not true to say that at any point he was forced to quit or acted in an aggressive manner. It was Aljaz’s decision to leave the show after an incredible 9 years.”

The new series kicks off on BBC One on September 17, with stars like Kym Marsh and Kaye Adams hitting the dance floor.