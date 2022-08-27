Claudia Winkleman speaks out on stars quitting Strictly ahead of new season
Strictly Come Dancing will be back on screen in a few weeks as the BBC prepares to welcome the competition back.
And Claudia Winkleman, who hosts the show with Tess Daley, has spoken out about the departure of some of its dancers.
After the news that professional dancers Oti Mabuse and Aljaž Škorjanec will not be returning to the show, the TV personality admitted: ‘We are going to miss them so much’.
Claudia recently appeared on The One Show and shared how much she would miss Oti and Aljaž – before admitting she is “the last one to know” at Strictly.
Claudia called herself ‘leak’, Claudia explained: ‘Not only am I not allowed to say anything, they don’t tell me anything!
“They literally don’t tell me. They’ll tell me after they tell Tess and the press I’m leaking.”
Oti announced her departure from the show in February after seven years and decided to focus on other projects.
She left after winning the Glitterball trophy for two straight years with Emmerdale star Kelvin Fletcher, 37, and comedian Bill Bailey, 56 – Oti described her time on the show as “amazing” in an Instagram post.
And after the news, a source told The Sun that the show struggled to find celebrities who “could match its appeal” and that “rivals were knocking on her door” with other opportunities that “could make her a bigger star.”
A TV insider told the publication: ‘While BBC bosses are clearly saddened to see Oti Strict leave, it does solve the growing problem of finding celebrities to match her appeal.
While it was great to add so much glamor and fun to someone like her, it was also a tough new challenge for producers.
“Her growing profile saw rivals knocking on her door and she’s been seduced away from the Beeb by the prospect of becoming an even bigger star.”
Meanwhile, Aljaž will also not return to the show after his departure, having spent nine years as one of the professionals.
The dancer was accused of upsetting show staff with “aggressive and pompous behaviour.”
And with sources adding that he was “on the fence” about leaving, the news was confirmed earlier this year when he decided to move on to other projects.
A source told The Sun that the crew members were “very upset” by “incidents” involving Aljaz during the latest series of Strictly.
They added: ”He verbally lashed out at several behind-the-scenes staff in what some felt was an unnecessarily aggressive manner.
“Aljaz was also seen by some as arrogant and pompous – and it left a bad taste in the mouths of some staff members. Not many people will miss him.’
However, an Aljaz representative told the publication: ”Aljaz has the utmost respect for everyone working on the show and it is not true to say that at any point he was forced to quit or acted in an aggressive manner. It was Aljaz’s decision to leave the show after an incredible 9 years.”
The new series kicks off on BBC One on September 17, with stars like Kym Marsh and Kaye Adams hitting the dance floor.
STRICTLY COME DANCE 2022: WHO ARE THE PARTICIPANTS?
KYM MARSH
Age: 46
Profession: Coronation Street star and presenter
Kym says: ‘I’m so glad they have this year! I’m a huge fan of the show and can’t believe I’m leaving home in my pajamas watching actual dancing in front of the judges in a glittery dress.”
RICHIE ANDERSON
Age: 34
Profession: radio host
Richie says: ‘This is a dream come true! I can’t wait to get into those glitters and sequins and swing across the most famous dance floor in the world!’
ELLIE SIMMONDS
Age: 27
Profession: former athlete
Ellie says: “Being asked to be part of the Strictly family is just so exciting and I can’t wait, it’s going to be so much fun.”
TYLER WEST
Age: 26
Profession: radio dj
Tyler says: “It’s a show that means so much to me and my family and I can’t wait to seriously shake a leg on that shiny dance floor… with a sequin side.”
ELLIE TAYLORO
Age: 38
Profession: Comedian
Ellie says: ‘Well, cover me in fake tan and roll me in sequins! I’m over the moon to be part of Strictly 2022!’
TONY ADAMS MBE
Profession: Retired football player and manager
Tony says: “To say I’m excited is an understatement – the temptation of the sequins and the call of the salsa makes me swap my battered old football boots for a set of Strictly Soft boots.”
JAMES SPORTS
Age: 38
Profession: EastEnders actor
James says: “I’m not known for my shimmy or my twinkling toes – in fact my kids regularly laugh at my dad dancing, but it’s an honor to be asked and I’m going to do my best.”
HELEN SKELTON
Age: 39
Profession: TV and radio channel
Helen says: ‘I’m really looking forward to throwing myself into a fun adventure. My family and friends have always loved the show and can’t wait for me to get started”
WILL MELLOR
Age: 46
Profession: Actor
Will says: “I know it will be a huge challenge, but that’s what life is all about. This is also my mom’s favorite show and she’s been through some rough years, so I’m doing this for her too. Bring it on!’
KAYE ADAMS
Age: 59
Profession: Television host
Kaye says: “I said I wanted to make the last year of my fifties memorable and I can’t think of a better way to do that than show the world my two left feet. Pray for me!’
JAYDE ADAMS
Age: 37
Profession: Comedian
Jayde says, “I’ve been a huge fan of the show for years. I feel like I’m looking at myself in a dream and I can’t believe I manifested this.’
MAT GOSS
Age: 53
Profession: Singer
Matt says: “I’m retired, I come and work and then go back to America. I thought it’s time for me to come home and get out of my own way’
MOLLY RAINFORD
Age: 21
Profession: Singer
Mollie says: “I already know it’s going to be an experience of a lifetime and I can’t wait to meet the rest of the Strictly family I’ll be sharing it with.”
FLEUR EAST
Age: 34
Profession: Singer
fleur says: “I’m just as nervous and excited to be part of this year’s Strictly lineup. I’m excited to learn new skills and want to soak up every moment of this magical experience.”
HAMZA YASSIN
Age: 35
Professionaln: Wildlife cameraman and presenter
hamza says: “I’m over the moon to participate in Strictly 2022. Never in a million years did I think I’d be on such a cool show.”