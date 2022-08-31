Classic footage reveals what young Australians really thought of Brits

<!–

A classic BBC clip of young Australians sharing their unfiltered thoughts on England in 1961 has gone viral on social media.

BBC journalist Alan Whicker wide-eyed interviewed the Aussies as they prepared to leave Melbourne for Essex, and one woman in particular has become a hit on Twitter for her brutal honesty.

When asked about her opinion of English people, the blonde said she’d heard they were “very sedate.”

“The full-bodied British gentleman with a thin coat of salon manners,” she explained.

The comment wasn’t exactly a compliment, though, as the woman admitted she wouldn’t “particularly like” that kind of man.

When asked about her opinion of English women, the outspoken blonde didn’t hold back.

“They’re very greasy,” she sniffed. ‘Dump. Stupid women. Chubby, uninteresting.’

She went on to say that she expected England to be “very foggy” and full of fog, and she didn’t want to see anything there.

Shocked by her confession, Whicker asked, “If there’s such unenlightened gloom and people are so dull and boring, why are you going?”

The woman explained that England was just a starting point for her travels, and she was excited to meet some European men on the continent.

“Oh, gentle, gentle refined men!” she gushed.

‘I’m tired of being treated rudely here’ [in Australia]. You want something that makes a woman feel like a woman. I think it’s necessary.’

The mysterious blonde has gone viral on social media for her brutal honesty, with many Twitter users demanding a follow-up to her story

When Whicker asked if she could find what she was looking for from Englishmen, the woman shot back, “No. In my opinion the English are very neutral.’

Her brutal honesty has earned her a legion of fans on Twitter, with one tweet saying, “The second wife is just exquisite!”

Another wrote: ‘I hope she found her kind French/Italian/German gentleman.’

Some of the other people Whicker interviewed in the clip were less scathing, with one young woman saying she was excited to see England’s “Tudorian houses.”

Another gentleman expected a ‘homely’ atmosphere with people ‘eating crumpets by the fire’.