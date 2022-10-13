Class background still marker for ‘success’ in later life, research shows

Sociology (2022). DOI: 10.1177/00380385221113669″ width=”800″ height=”528″/> Long-distance relocations and social ancestry of adults (30-36 years) in senior managerial and professional occupations. Data from US Longitudinal Study. Error bars are 95% confidence intervals. N = 8118. Credit: Sociology (2022). DOI: 10.1177/00380385221113669



Classroom background remains a barrier to accessing opportunities later in life, even among those who are successful, according to research from the University of York.

In a survey of more than 8,000 professionals and senior managers, researchers found that those from wealthy backgrounds were much more likely to move across the UK and live in some of the wealthiest areas, compared to those from working-class backgrounds.

The study included a longitudinal analysis of census data on people born between 1965 and 1981 who worked in senior managerial and professional occupations between the ages of 30 and 36.

Level of wealth

dr. Daniel McArthur, of the Department of Education at the University of York, says: “We examined whether people had moved home 28 km from the age of 10 to 16, taking into account their parents’ occupations, how often they moved and the wealth level of the area they moved to.

“We found that about 60% of those with senior managerial and professional parents moved long distance at least once, compared to those whose parents had more ‘routine’ jobs, where only 30% had moved.

“Senior managers and professionals more often lived in affluent areas as children than people from disadvantaged backgrounds.”

space gap

The study, in collaboration with Katharina Hecht of Northeastern University, in Boston, USA, showed that this “area gap” persists into adulthood, with people from disadvantaged backgrounds unable to bridge the gap with their peers. even if they move from area to area.

Those who have senior managers and professionals as parents are more likely to transfer wealth, putting them in an even better position to buy homes in more privileged areas later in life.

Location matters

dr. McArthur says that “where people live is important for their access to well-paying jobs and good schools for their children. As a result, the ability of people from wealthy backgrounds to move to wealthier areas will likely make it easier for them to reap their benefits.” their children.”

The research suggests that policymakers should be aware that barriers to upward mobile migration into some of the most economically dynamic areas of the UK could have implications not only for long-term inequalities, but also for innovation and productivity, as certain parts of the country will. lack” the skills and talents of people who cannot live there.

More research is needed to understand which policies can make it easier for people from disadvantaged backgrounds to move to areas.

The research is published in the journal Sociology.

Doctors and lawyers are less likely to live in affluent areas if they come from working-class families, study says

More information:

Katharina Hecht et al, On the way up? How social origin shapes geographic mobility within Britain’s senior management and professional professions, Sociology (2022). Katharina Hecht et al, On the way up? How social origin shapes geographic mobility within Britain’s senior management and professional professions,(2022). DOI: 10.1177/00380385221113669

Provided by the University of York

