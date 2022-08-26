Class action against Daniel Andrews’ government is given the green light 

A class action against the Victorian government over its disastrous hotel quarantine program has been given the green light.

The move, brought by Victorian companies, is intended to force the government to cover the losses they suffered during the state’s lockdown in July 2020.

The lockdown, the state’s second, was triggered after the government’s quarantine hotels failed to contain Covid infections.

An investigation later found that there were poor health checks in the hotels and that the program was responsible for the deaths of 768 people and 18,000 infections.

On Friday, Judge John Dixon rejected Victoria’s request to dismiss the lawsuit.

Quinn Emanuel’s attorney Damian Scattini, who leads the class action, said the ruling was a major win for entrepreneurs.

“When the Victorian government decided to introduce a mandatory hotel quarantine program it took it upon itself to ensure it was properly managed,” Mr Scattini said, as reported by the Herald-Sun.

“If the hotel’s quarantine program had been expertly handled by those in charge, there would have been no second lockdown.

“That lockdown has decimated businesses, and through this class action, we’re giving entrepreneurs a way to get back some of what they’ve lost.”

He added: “The class action concerns tens of thousands of companies that supplied goods or services to the public from brick and mortar properties in Victoria and suffered financial losses as a result of Victoria’s second lockdown.”

The companies are seeking damages after Covid escaped from the Rydges and Stamford Plaza hotels, leading to restrictions in phases 3 and 4.

They claimed that a family of four held in the Rydges had infected a hotel worker and private security personnel.

An investigation later found poor health checks at the hotels and the program was responsible for the deaths of 768 people and 18,000 infections (pictured, a traveler exits a Skybus upon arrival at the Intercontinental quarantine hotel in Melbourne in April 2021

Those infected did not wear masks or do hand hygiene, and the family’s illness was later epidemiologically linked to eight employees and nine of their contacts.

In early June, a traveler and a couple are said to have spread the virus among guards at the Stamford Plaza.

It then spread to 26 employees, a nurse and 19 other contacts.

The companies that filed the class action say genomic sequencing showed a clustering of about 75 percent of community infections with the quarantine hotel infections in mid-August 2020.

They say that if the (State of Victoria) had behaved cautiously to the right standard, the transfer would not have taken place in every hotel.

In September 2021, the health and safety watchdog charged Victoria’s health department with dozens of violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act

The class action ruling is the final blow to the state government’s hotel quarantine program.

In September 2021, the health and safety watchdog sued the health department of Victoria for dozens of violations of the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

WorkSafe said the Ministry of Health failed to provide a safe work environment for employees and non-employees and put them at risk from Covid.

The department faces fines of up to $95 million for alleged violations of the law.

Melburnians were released from their sixth lockdown on October 21 last year, with the state’s long lockdowns leading to Mr Andrews being dubbed ‘Dictator Dan’.

Since then, four of Victoria’s top government ministers have stepped down from their portfolios ahead of the next election on November 26.

Those ministers include former Deputy Prime Minister and Education Minister James Merlino, Health Secretary Martin Foley, Police Secretary Lisa Neville and Sports Secretary Martin Pakula.

Each of them played an important role in enforcing the closure of Victoria for 262 days.