Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall predictions: Eddie Hearn backs British star for stoppage

The talk is over, it’s time for Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall to finally clench their fists in the ring on Saturday night as they meet at the O2 Arena to settle their feud.

The undisputed middleweight title is on the line for the winner – and it should be a close fight with both fighters undefeated in their careers so far.

But who will beat the showdown and raise their hand by the end of the night? Sportsmail has busted all predictions from the biggest names in sports.

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall put it all on the line in their Saturday grudge match

EDDIE HEARN

Verdict: Marshall wins

“When you look at it, I just feel it’s 50-50. In England, with Marshall’s clout, I support her to win the fight. I don’t think Claressa hits Shields that hard. I think she will fight off emotions in this fight, and that will be very dangerous for her.

“She’s never fought a big puncher, but they don’t really exist. But guess what, Claressa Shields isn’t a big puncher, so it’s irrelevant. She has two knockouts.

‘Could be [Shields] can [outbox her]. I have no reason to say it, but that’s what I believe.’

Eddie Hearn believes Marshall’s big punch will be too much for Shields

JOHNNY NELSON

Verdict: undecided

Claressa Shields and Savannah Marshall – what an event and what a week – the fight has finally begun. I look at both fighters; Claressa Shields, she’s in your face, she’s loud and has a huge character and what she’s trying to do is win the fight before even getting into the ring by verbally intimidating her opponents.

“As a fighter she’s busy, she’s in your face and although she’s not a scareder, normally her presence will only intimidate you. She will apply the pressure, she will lead you down and be on the front foot the whole time.

‘Savannah on the other hand, boxes long and she’s very powerful! There was a hunter named Carlos Monzon and Savannah reminds me of that hunter.”

Shields (L) has an intimidating presence that will make her a handful, says Johnny Nelson (R)

BEN SHALOM

Verdict: undecided

‘I think everyone’ [knows] savanna [is] unperturbed by anything,” he continued. “She is mentally extremely ready. That’s half the battle.

“She has a lot of confidence in this fight. She couldn’t have done anything more.

“She knows this is her place. She now knows who she is. She is a superstar in women’s sport and she is the headliner of the O2.

“Even sitting there I could see Claressa’s confidence and this is her time… These are two fighters at their peak without a doubt in their minds.”

Ben Shalom praised Marshall as a ‘superstar’ and thinks Saturday’s fight will be a close

DARREN BARKER

Verdict: Marshall on points

The WBO women’s middleweight champion is an aggressive forefoot fighter whose natural style is to box but always be at the forefront and much credit for this development must be given to her coach Peter Fury.

There is no doubt that Fury made the most of Savannah Marshall not only technically and physically, but also emotionally after bringing a real sense of confidence back to Marshall after a disappointing 2016 Olympics.

On the other hand, Claressa Shields may not have a record full of wins (12-0, 2 KOs), but the American is still a very good boxer who moves her head back and forth really well and fights at a good pace. She also has added motivation in the form of the loss to Marshall during their amateur days.

Marshall has ‘destructive power’ and is more ’rounded’ as a fighter, says Darren Barker

Shields will be happy to hear that first bell with the aim of proving her self-proclaimed ‘GWOAT’ status and then it comes down to who can best implement their game plan.

I’m leaning towards a Savannah Marshall win. I believe she is a bit rounder and has that destructive knockout power rarely seen in women’s boxing, and if she gets a powerful right hand on Shields it will force the American to be selective with her shots to get a potential knockout loss.

That’s why I think this undisputed title fight will be pushed to its limits and Marshall will be crowned the winner on the judges’ scorecards.

DAVID COLDWELL

JUDGMENT: undecided

For anyone asking who’s going to win, flip a coin.

The pair are two very different fighters – and two very, very good fighters. You have Marshall, who is huge for the weight. She’s got the reach, she’s got the length, she’s a slick boxer – and she’s got incredibly heavy hands.

I don’t think Claressa Shields will have the power to take out Savannah Marshall, and if she wins it will probably be on points. Marshall was able to both outbox Shields and knock her out. If she lands clean, everyone in the division would know about it.

Shields may have to be perfect everywhere, but she’s the kind of girl who can. I really can’t choose either one with confidence, and that tells you what a great, great fight this is.

Shields (L) may have to be ‘perfect’ to win and can do so on points, says David Coldwell

KALLE SAUERLAND

VERDICT: Marshall discontinuation

“I think it’s a great fight and I think Marshall will be too strong in the later rounds.

“I think Shields is a very good attacking boxer, but her defense will allow Marshall to force a late stoppage.”

SPENCER OLIVER

VERDICT: Marshall wins

‘[Marshall] will get you ready with a jab and then get those long range shots, and this will upset Claressa because if she tries to come forward and get caught with a long shot it will double the impact.

Claressa needs to get her emotions under control. Forget wearing her heart on her sleeve, she has to use her brains because if she doesn’t she’ll be knocked out let alone knocked out.

“To me, if Savannah can keep her cool, keep doing what she’s doing, don’t bite, stay true to who she is and keep her faith, then she’ll win this fight!”

Savannah Marshall can cross the line against Shields if she stays calm, says Spencer Oliver

BARRY MCGUIGAN

VERDICT: Marshall discontinuation

Claressa Shields has more skills than Savannah Marshall, so Shields can get a handy edge. However, Marshall begins to make contact as the rounds progress when she finds out you’re beating someone faster than you by hitting with him.

“Shields that have fallen before can land on the saddle of her pants and maybe even be held back as Savannah overhauls her for big points gain or, like I said, a late hiatus.”