Claressa Shields vs Savannah Marshall: GWOAT could not see out of right eye during win

Claressa Shields has revealed she couldn’t see out of her right eye from round six as she took a stunning win over Savannah Marshall on Saturday night.

The GWOAT, as she calls herself, claimed a remarkable unanimous decision victory over her great rival with two scores of 97-93 and one of 96-94 in a historic night for women’s boxing at the O2 Arena.

Shields was the UK’s first ever women’s boxing card, adding Marshall’s WBO belt to her WBA, WBC and IBF belts to once again become the undisputed middleweight champion.

Claressa Shields defeated Savannah Marshall to become the undisputed middleweight champion

But the American has revealed that she struggled to see from round six to round 10

Shields, 27, also exacted revenge after suffering an amateur defeat to Marshall in 2012, in what is the American’s only loss within the square circle.

The American was the deserved winner in what was a true Fight of the Year contender, but Shields admits she wasn’t quite having a good time.

“I’ve worked hard for a long time and no one has given me credit,” Shields said in her post-fight interview.

“But after that showing tonight and after a tough opponent… you know I couldn’t even see the six to ten rounds with my right eye because she does hit hard.

“But I bit, I did what I do in training and I got the job done. I want to thank Savannah Marshall and her team.

“I would like to thank all of the UK for being there as it is not only a special moment for me, but also a special moment for women’s boxing.”

Shields celebrated a famous win as ‘The GWOAT’ went unbeaten and moved to 13-0

However, Marshall had great success tagging Shields with some heavy shots

Shields had her hands up with two scores of 97-93 and one of 96-94 in her favour

Shields advanced to 13-0 with a famous win in London to go unbeaten as she handed Marshall – now 12-1 – the first defeat of her professional career.

In what was billed as a true fifty-fifty lead up to the fight, Shields then admitted that Marshall had given her the toughest test of her career yet.

While clarifying the situation regarding a rematch clause, Shields also insisted that she would be willing to share the ring with Marshall again.

Shields also insisted that she would be willing to fight Marshall again after their tense encounter

“There was a rematch clause if there was a controversial decision, but it was unanimous today,” Shields said.

“If it had been a split decision they would have called for a rematch, and I’m pretty sure Boxxer would have wanted a rematch, but it was unanimous today.”

When asked if she would like a rematch, especially in the US, Shields replied, “Absolutely. If that’s what the fans want, then we’ll do it.

“I would love to fight in the UK, my dream was to fight in the T-Mobile Arena – so yes, for sure.”